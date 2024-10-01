The Deluxe Nespresso Machine That Is Not Popular With Customers
Nespresso is a mogul among coffee machine makers, offering a wide variety of coffee machines and additional gadgets to its customers. The company were pioneers in the world of coffee capsules and are the go-to brand for many who enjoy the ease of preparing their morning cup with little more than the push of a button. But despite Nespresso's firm hold on the world of hot drinks, there is one machine in its lineup that has left customers pretty cold: Vertuo Next.
The appeal of the Vertuo line is mostly in the fact that it makes larger cups of coffee and offers a wider selection of brews than the standard espresso. Understandably, this drew many coffee lovers to the purchase, despite the pricier Vertuo pods. However, it's easy to sympathize with customers' disappointment in the Vertuo Next machines, as many discovered within weeks that theirs were faulty. On Nespresso's own global websites, there are a disproportionate number of 1-star reviews for the product.
One of the main complaints aired on Reddit and on Nespresso websites is that Vertuo Next machines are consistently leaking, an issue that doesn't get resolved even when regularly cleaning and descaling the machine. Another common problem is that the machine soon starts flashing an error light without a good explanation. It then needs to be unplugged and fully reset before it starts working again. Another unhappy customer commented on the U.S. Nespresso website, saying, "I get blinking red lights, solid orange or red lights. Things that should spin don't always." They warned shoppers that, "It's not worth the headache."
Replacement machines don't fix the problem, customers say
Although Nespresso has been happy to replace the faulty coffee maker in most cases, that hasn't solved the problems. The issues persisted in replacement Vertuo Next machines, pointing to a possible manufacturing issue. As one customer, who has been through several Vertuo Next replacements within two years, noted on Reddit: "Hopefully the fifth machine will do its job." One solution that people have found is to replace Vertuo Next with a different machine from the Vertuo line, such as Vertuo Plus, rather than asking for a new Next. But this solution doesn't work for those who have specifically opted for the Next model because of its Pour Over capsules, which are incompatible with the Plus model. They do, however, work with Creatista, Latissima, and Pop Vertuo machines, so those would be a better replacement.
The Vertuo Next is also a disappointment in the area that coffee lovers deem truly unforgivable: According to some, it makes bad coffee. As a result of its many malfunctions, the coffee is watery, irregular, and too foamy. Nespresso doesn't seem to be publicly acknowledging the issues, other than offering replacements and telling some customers to clean the inside of the machine after every single brew, which seems incredibly high-maintenance for a coffee maker that's supposed to make our lives easier. As one Redditor pointedly quipped, "Do not gift a Nespresso VL Next — the intended recipient of the gift may no longer be your friend."