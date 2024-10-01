The Deluxe Nespresso Machine That Is Not Popular With Customers

Nespresso is a mogul among coffee machine makers, offering a wide variety of coffee machines and additional gadgets to its customers. The company were pioneers in the world of coffee capsules and are the go-to brand for many who enjoy the ease of preparing their morning cup with little more than the push of a button. But despite Nespresso's firm hold on the world of hot drinks, there is one machine in its lineup that has left customers pretty cold: Vertuo Next.

The appeal of the Vertuo line is mostly in the fact that it makes larger cups of coffee and offers a wider selection of brews than the standard espresso. Understandably, this drew many coffee lovers to the purchase, despite the pricier Vertuo pods. However, it's easy to sympathize with customers' disappointment in the Vertuo Next machines, as many discovered within weeks that theirs were faulty. On Nespresso's own global websites, there are a disproportionate number of 1-star reviews for the product.

One of the main complaints aired on Reddit and on Nespresso websites is that Vertuo Next machines are consistently leaking, an issue that doesn't get resolved even when regularly cleaning and descaling the machine. Another common problem is that the machine soon starts flashing an error light without a good explanation. It then needs to be unplugged and fully reset before it starts working again. Another unhappy customer commented on the U.S. Nespresso website, saying, "I get blinking red lights, solid orange or red lights. Things that should spin don't always." They warned shoppers that, "It's not worth the headache."