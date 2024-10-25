The Tell-Tale Sign It's Time To Replace Your Nespresso Machine

All good things must come to an end — a sentiment that, unfortunately, applies to even your coffee machine. You can prolong the lifespan of your Nespresso maker by treating it carefully, but, with enough time, it will eventually require replacement. While there's no hard and fast rule about when your Nespresso machine will expire, you'll know it's time to buy a new one based on one simple factor. That telltale metric has nothing to do with your machine's technical function or physical appearance. Rather, as soon as your coffee starts to taste different, it's probably time for an upgrade.

Advertisement

If you routinely make Nespresso coffee, it should be easy to tell when it's not tasting right. Whether you use a high-intensity Nespresso pod or an assortment of capsule flavors, the coffee will let you know when the machine isn't functioning as it should; look out for a beverage that tastes funky, whether it's less flavorful than usual, increasingly bitter, or tinged with less-than-pleasant metallic or plastic undertones.

Once these funky characteristics appear, it may be time for a new machine, depending on the root cause of the issue. As for what, exactly, sparks these tasting notes? That depends on what's going on with your machine.