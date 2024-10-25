The Tell-Tale Sign It's Time To Replace Your Nespresso Machine
All good things must come to an end — a sentiment that, unfortunately, applies to even your coffee machine. You can prolong the lifespan of your Nespresso maker by treating it carefully, but, with enough time, it will eventually require replacement. While there's no hard and fast rule about when your Nespresso machine will expire, you'll know it's time to buy a new one based on one simple factor. That telltale metric has nothing to do with your machine's technical function or physical appearance. Rather, as soon as your coffee starts to taste different, it's probably time for an upgrade.
If you routinely make Nespresso coffee, it should be easy to tell when it's not tasting right. Whether you use a high-intensity Nespresso pod or an assortment of capsule flavors, the coffee will let you know when the machine isn't functioning as it should; look out for a beverage that tastes funky, whether it's less flavorful than usual, increasingly bitter, or tinged with less-than-pleasant metallic or plastic undertones.
Once these funky characteristics appear, it may be time for a new machine, depending on the root cause of the issue. As for what, exactly, sparks these tasting notes? That depends on what's going on with your machine.
Investigate your Nespresso machine when your coffee begins to taste different.
Let your taste buds guide you, and you'll know when to throw in your Nespresso towel. There are a few explanations for why your Nespresso coffee isn't tasting up to par, but they all boil down to issues with the machine. Some of these problems are fixable, but others will require an appliance upgrade.
In particular, an unpleasant coffee flavor may result from the buildup of residue inside your Nespresso. This residue may be the product of limescale,or mineral buildup, and can be easily remedied by descaling your machine. Yet if your coffee tastes akin to metal or plastic it may be an indication of a larger issue within the machine's structure. That taste likely means it's time to swap out your coffee maker altogether.
Of course, all Nespresso models – from Vertuo machines to mini coffee makers — have a warranty of two years, meaning the appliance is likely to last for at least that time frame. When used carefully, a Nespresso machine can actually work for up to 10 years. So, even if you have to replace your Nespresso maker due to changes in your latte's taste, you're likely to have gotten your money's worth.