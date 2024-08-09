How Long Should Your Nespresso Machine Last?

Many people buy a Nespresso machine because they enjoy the diverse coffee pod flavors the brand has to offer, while others just want café-quality coffee at a slightly more reasonable price. Given that a Nespresso is quite an investment at the start, you want it to last as long as possible, so it makes up for the cost of your coffee shop habit.

As with many other appliances, there's no definite answer as to how long a Nespresso coffee maker stays functional and high-performing. There are many variables that can affect its longevity: how often it is used, the amount of maintenance you do or don't put into it, and of course, an element of chance. What we do know is that all Nespresso models come with a two-year warranty starting on the date of purchase. So, unless you really abuse the machine or there's a house fire, it's likely going to survive for at least this long.

For most users, technical problems tend to arise somewhere between the fifth and tenth years of service. With meticulous care, however, it's not rare for a Nespresso machine to continue brewing delicious coffee for over a decade. Read on for tips on keeping your appliance in tip-top shape.