What To Do If Your Nespresso Machine Isn't Perforating The Pods
Life is full of surprises, and unfortunately, not all of them are pleasant. One morning, your Nespresso might brew the perfect coffee, and the next, you press the sspresso button only to watch plain hot water trickling into your mug. The culprit is clear: A frustratingly intact pod that the water has bypassed.
Several factors could be behind this. A used capsule container that's stuffed to the brim might prevent the new pod from being inserted properly. Mineral buildup or foreign objects in the capsule container can also mess with the perforation process. Sometimes, air bubbles may form in the machine, which weakens water pressure, stopping it from piercing the pods.
To fix the problem, start by unplugging the machine and emptying the used capsule container. Next, open the capsule container, remove the unused pod, and check for any coffee grounds or debris inside. If needed, use a sponge or soft brush to clean the spikes. Then, fill up the water tank, place a large container on the drip tray, and plug the machine back in. Once the lights are steady, indicating the machine is ready to make coffee, open the handle at the top and push it all the way back and forth a couple of times while running the "Lungo" function. Close the handle and run a coffee cycle without a capsule. After this, your coffee maker should be good to brew again.
Preventing common pod perforation pitfalls
To avoid pod perforation problems, always empty the used capsule container before it gets too full. Doing so not only makes space for new capsules to be inserted properly but also helps maintain hygiene — the coffee in those warm, damp pods can become breeding grounds (pun intended) for mold and germs. Apart from regular cleaning, establish a routine to clean and descale your Nespresso machine to prevent mineral buildup. Use the official Nespresso descaling kit, as vinegar is not recommended. Additionally, promptly remove and clean any small debris that falls into the capsule holder to avoid misalignment of new pods. After a period of non-use, flush your machine out to ensure a steady flow of water before inserting the pods.
While off brand pods might be worth trying, make sure you stick with reliable brands. We've seen online speculations that Nespresso coffee makers might have more trouble with inexpensive third-party pods. If your machine keeps failing to puncture the pods despite regular cleaning and descaling, it might be worth checking if the pods might be the culprit.