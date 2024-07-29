What To Do If Your Nespresso Machine Isn't Perforating The Pods

Life is full of surprises, and unfortunately, not all of them are pleasant. One morning, your Nespresso might brew the perfect coffee, and the next, you press the sspresso button only to watch plain hot water trickling into your mug. The culprit is clear: A frustratingly intact pod that the water has bypassed.

Several factors could be behind this. A used capsule container that's stuffed to the brim might prevent the new pod from being inserted properly. Mineral buildup or foreign objects in the capsule container can also mess with the perforation process. Sometimes, air bubbles may form in the machine, which weakens water pressure, stopping it from piercing the pods.

To fix the problem, start by unplugging the machine and emptying the used capsule container. Next, open the capsule container, remove the unused pod, and check for any coffee grounds or debris inside. If needed, use a sponge or soft brush to clean the spikes. Then, fill up the water tank, place a large container on the drip tray, and plug the machine back in. Once the lights are steady, indicating the machine is ready to make coffee, open the handle at the top and push it all the way back and forth a couple of times while running the "Lungo" function. Close the handle and run a coffee cycle without a capsule. After this, your coffee maker should be good to brew again.