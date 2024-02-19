The Importance Of Descaling Your Nespresso Machine

Keeping your Nespresso machine clean is an important task to ensure the best-tasting coffee from your machine, and also to extend its life. One of the most important cleaning steps is removing minerals, also known as "scale" or lime from inside the machine. Over time, minerals from your water collect on the internal tubes and heating tank which can change the taste of your brew. In extreme cases, the minerals could even clog the tubing and damage the brewer. Nespresso recommends running a descaling cycle on all of their machines after three months or 300 capsules, and some newer machines will no longer brew coffee when that limit is exceeded. No matter which machine you own, descaling is an important maintenance step.

You can buy a descaling solution from Nespresso that is gentle and guaranteed to remove those minerals. Because each machine needs a specific ratio of water to descaling solution, knowing how much water to add to the solution in the tank is key. You'll find that information in the specific user guide for your Nespresso machine.