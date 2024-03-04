The Difference You'll Taste When Using Nespresso Reusable Pods
Nespresso pioneered the world of coffee capsules — and you have the brand to thank for your perfectly frothy, instant espresso every morning. But, while the company did nail the aroma, texture, and taste of the coffee, what Nespresso didn't account for was the waste that would come in exchange for the convenience its new technology provided. Disposable coffee pods have a major downside. Like those produced by other brands, Nespresso coffee capsules are single-use, and they only make one cup at a time.
If you consider the fact that the average American drinks three cups of coffee a day and then multiply that by 336 million, aka the current U.S. population as of February 2024, and then add on day after day, and week after week, you end up with a lot of coffee capsules — more than a billion each day, to be exact. Those capsules, of course, then end up in the landfill, where they can take up to 500 years to decompose and subsequently leach chemicals into the land and water.
Now, those are some pretty concerning numbers, and you're probably on the brink of swearing off Nespresso and its capsules for good. Only, it doesn't have to be so black and white. You can continue to enjoy the convenience of your Nespresso without contributing to an unnecessary amount of waste. All you need is a stainless steel reusable capsule — but it does come with a catch. Not only will they be filled with different coffee, but they'll also be filled with less of it. That means your morning espresso is going to taste slightly different and the flavors might be a little less strong.
The taste of your coffee or the future of the planet?
Who ever thought you'd be choosing between coffee and the future of the planet? A lot of environmental experts and coffee concessioners, actually. Coffee agriculture is both a victim of and a contributor to the climate crisis, and that was going on long before the Nespresso coffee capsule was invented. Reusable pods are just another way consumers have been fooled into bearing the responsibility of a 500-billion-dollar industry. That isn't to say that it's wrong, however.
A reusable coffee capsule gives you the best of both worlds: fresh, individual servings of frothy espresso in an instant with less waste. You'll also save quite a bit of money. But if you're someone who enjoys a strong cup of coffee, it might not be the answer for you. When using a reusable coffee pod, you're able to fill it with whatever brand of coffee beans you like. In almost any other case, this would be a net positive. Only, even if they are now compatible with other brands' coffee pods, Nespresso machines are ultimately designed to be used with Nespresso capsules, which are filled with Nespresso beans.
If you use anything else, there's no guarantee how your coffee will come out tasting. The other thing is that, due to their shape, reusable stainless steel pods hold about half a gram less coffee. So, no matter what beans you're using, your coffee isn't going to come out as strong as it would if you used one of the disposable Nespresso pods. Although you might get close with a dark Italian roast, it likely still won't taste comparable to an actual espresso.