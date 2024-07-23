The Grind Size You Need For Nespresso's Reusable Pods

While Nespresso's own-brand pods aren't reusable, many companies do create such pods that are compatible with Nespresso machines. Contrary to what many still believe, using off-brand pods doesn't negate your warranty. And the other good news is that those refillable pods not only make your home-brew more affordable — original Vertuo pods can be quite pricey — but also help cut down on disposable waste. And while Nespresso offers a wide range of coffee flavors (which, incidentally, we've ranked), the fact that you can choose and blend your own flavor when using a reusable pod is, of course, a plus.

Unlike the convenience of disposable pods, however, making your own filling for the pods involves a small learning curve. One of the challenges is picking the right grind size. The general advice is to go for medium-fine, but if you're feeling adventurous, experiment with grounds between very fine and medium-fine. Go for very fine or fine grounds if you prefer a strong body with full flavors and nice crema, or if you're going to dilute it with ice or low-fat milk. On the other hand, use medium-fine if you plan to add more cream or condensed milk to your drink — the added fat will enhance richness and balance out the acidity, resulting in a flavorful coffee.