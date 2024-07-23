The Grind Size You Need For Nespresso's Reusable Pods
While Nespresso's own-brand pods aren't reusable, many companies do create such pods that are compatible with Nespresso machines. Contrary to what many still believe, using off-brand pods doesn't negate your warranty. And the other good news is that those refillable pods not only make your home-brew more affordable — original Vertuo pods can be quite pricey — but also help cut down on disposable waste. And while Nespresso offers a wide range of coffee flavors (which, incidentally, we've ranked), the fact that you can choose and blend your own flavor when using a reusable pod is, of course, a plus.
Unlike the convenience of disposable pods, however, making your own filling for the pods involves a small learning curve. One of the challenges is picking the right grind size. The general advice is to go for medium-fine, but if you're feeling adventurous, experiment with grounds between very fine and medium-fine. Go for very fine or fine grounds if you prefer a strong body with full flavors and nice crema, or if you're going to dilute it with ice or low-fat milk. On the other hand, use medium-fine if you plan to add more cream or condensed milk to your drink — the added fat will enhance richness and balance out the acidity, resulting in a flavorful coffee.
How to know if you're using the wrong grind size
To nail that perfect grind size, observe and improvise during your first brewing sessions. If the water takes forever to pass through the pod, and the resulting coffee tastes bitter and over-extracted, your grind is likely too fine. A ground that's too coarse, on the other hand, will result in a fast flow and a sour coffee with weak flavors and watery crema, or worse, no crema at all.
But, before you adjust the grind, check if the coffee has been tamped correctly. A pod that's too tightly or loosely tamped can lead to the same problem as grounds that are too fine or coarse. To avoid this, add these steps to your refilling process: First, fill the pod halfway. Gently tap it a few times until the grounds look flat, then tamp lightly. Next, fill to the desired level and tamp again. For reference, a Nespresso Ristretto pod for the Vertuo line contains 7 grams of coffee (10 grams for lungo and double espresso pods) and the original Nespresso pods contain 5 grams (6 grams for lungo pods). Tamping makes sure the coffee grounds are distributed evenly and tightly, allowing for stable water flow and consistent extraction.
While the grind size and tamping technique may seem like small details, they can really make or break your coffee. Have fun experimenting until you find that sweet spot, then you can start filling up all your reusable pods in bulk.