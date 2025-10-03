10 Fast-Food Deals You Need To Know About In October 2025
Monsters aren't the only things growling come October...so are our stomachs. Luckily, this month is the perfect time to get in on some scary-good deals at fast-food restaurants nationwide. We've already said hello to a flurry of autumn favorites — Starbuck's 2025 fall menu items been around since the dead heat of August, for crying out loud. But now, as we dip into the 10th month of the year, we're beginning to see some Halloween-themed fast food promotions crawl out of the woodwork.
Halloween isn't the only reason our taste buds are tingling in October. This month is also a foodie's dream thanks to several other holidays and celebrations. National Taco Day, National Pizza Month, and National Cookie Month are all on the calendar, along with recently-released Monster menu items, spooky BOGOS, and app rewards that will make you feel like a kid sorting through the best Halloween candy on trick-or-treat night — just to give you a taste of what to expect from some of the 10 best fast-food deals October 2025 has to offer.
Taco Bell - National Taco Day Promos
Tuesday, October 7 is no ordinary Taco Tuesday. It's National Taco Day, and since Taco Bell settled its dispute with Taco John's over the holiday, it's preparing for a major fiesta — the chain's biggest Taco Tuesday drop of the entire year. On this first Tuesday of the month, the restaurant's reward members nationwide can snag $1 tacos, party pack discounts, and delivery deals all throughout the Taco Bell mobile app. It will also be a day full of other deals — so be sure to set your clocks.
The first order of business is an exclusive National Taco Day T-shirt giveaway starting at 9 a.m. PDT. Be prompt, because there are only 500 available for redemption! Next up will be $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Tacos drops every other hour, starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m., with $25,000 available for redemption during each time slot. Stick around until 7 p.m. for the most exciting prize yet: 100 lucky Taco Bell fans will win a year of free Taco Tuesdays.
While all of that is going on, you can also fuel your Taco Tuesday party with $5 off Party Packs all day on October 7, via the Taco Bell App. Plus, you can enjoy buy-one-get-one delivery deals through DoorDash. "Liv mas" and don't miss this once-a-year type of Taco Tuesday celebration.
Shake Shack - Spooky BOGO Deals
At Shake Shack, Halloween is all month long. The burger chain got straight to business by unleashing an unbeatable BOGO deal on October 1 at participating U.S. locations. The star of the promotion? The one and only SmokeShack burger. The sandwich features the Shack's 100% Angus beef patties, a haunting heap of American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, and chopped sweet-heat cherry peppers — all on a toasted potato bun. It's so nice you could eat it twice. Now through October 11, you can and at no extra cost with the SmokeShack two-for-one deal!
There's more where that came from at Shake Shack this October. Be on the lookout for more mystery deals, and possibly mystery sandwiches, popping up on October 12 and October 22. They'll be announced on the chain's Instagram and TikTok pages in the form of tarot card readings, chilling ghost stories, and spirit boards. To get in on the SmokeShack BOGO and upcoming deals, use the code SPOOKY when you order your meal on the Shake Shack app, at the in-restaurant kiosk, or shakeshack.com. Bring a friend or just a big appetite, and kick off spooky season right.
Popeyes - $1 Wings
If you "love that chicken from Popeyes," then you've probably already heard about the Fansville wing deal that's been running since August. Through a saucy team-up with Dr. Pepper, the chain has offered a 12-piece chicken wing order with your choice of up to two sauces or dry rubs and a free regular fountain drink. Sadly, the Fansville offer will expire on October 12. But Popeyes isn't leaving you high and dry.
How does $1 chicken wings sound for the entire month of October? Launched on October 1, this fresh chicken deal allows you to order 12 bone-in or boneless wings for $12, and 18 bone-in or boneless wings for $18. To spice up the promotion, customers can pick two sauces or dry rubs for the 12-piece order, and up to three sauces or dry rubs for the 18-piece order.
If that's not enough heat, you can also give a few of the limited-time Hot Ones-inspired menu items a try. Go with the Sriracha Dippers or Smokin' Rojo sandwich for a slow burn. Or, if you're feeling brave, test your luck with a packet of The Last Dab sauce — it just might be one of the scariest things you experience this Halloween season.
Dunkin' Donuts - Extra Points Galore
Cooler weather calls for a little pick-me-up. Luckily, Dunkin' has all of its rewards members covered. The java joint has point-centric promotions running back to back to back this month, so you can continue running on Dunkin' (and from ghouls and goblins). The chain is offering 2X points with any hot or iced beverage purchase from October 1 to October 15. Then, from October 1st to October 27, you can earn 100 bonus points when you order ahead on Mondays.
Lastly, save the dates for October 29 through October 31. This is when you can gain 3X points when ordering a dozen donuts, a half dozen donuts, a 25-count Munchkins box, or a 50-count Munchkins box. Those points can add up fast, and by the time you're slipping into your Halloween costume later this month, you just may have finally reached Dunkin's "Boosted Status" and earned enough to cash in on a li'l treat or Dunkin' Refresher.
Baskins-Robbins - Galactic Brownie Polar Pizzas and 31% Off Scoops
Looks like it's going to be all treats and no tricks at Baskin-Robbins this October. But we're specifically counting down the days until October 31 — not to dress up and go door to door, but to get our hands on 31% off all scoops. In honor of the chain's 31 trademarked flavors, Baskin-Robins offers this same 31% off deal during every month lucky enough to have 31 days, and October just so happens to be one of them. The offer is valid for rewards members only and does not cover cones, toppings, or sundaes.
While you patiently wait for the end of the month, you can also cater to your sugar cravings with Baskin-Robbins' stellar new flavor of the month: Galactic Brownie. With a base of brownie batter ice cream topped with rainbow chips, brownie pieces, and chocolate icing swirls, it's an otherworldly kind of mashup — and that's not even the best part. It also comes in a Polar Pizza form, which rewards members can enjoy for 20% off throughout October. Your discounted trip to space awaits, compliments of a double fudge brownie crust saucer, smothered in Galactic Brownie ice cream, M&M's, a fudge drizzle, and sprinkles.
SONIC - Free Large Drinks and $1.99 Value Menu
There's always a deal to be had at SONIC, and October is shaping up to be another great month of savings at the drive-in chain. Through November 2, customers can enjoy a free large drink with a purchase of a Double SONIC Smasher when ordering online or in the SONIC app (keep in mind: there's a limit of one per transaction). This includes any large soft drink or iced tea. And what's a SONIC Smasher, you ask? It's the snack hub's new handheld featuring two smashed and seared Angus beef patties dressed with American cheese, onions, pickles, and a tangy Smasher sauce.
The $1.99 value menu also remains stacked this October. You can grab a Jr. Deluxe Cheeseburger or one of three snack wraps for under $2. Which wrap will you pick? The Cheesy Baja, BBQ Ranch, or Fritos Chili Cheese? Soda floats featuring soda and ice cream pairings are also among the cheap eats lineup. Think Fanta Orange Floats, Dr. Pepper Floats, Coca-Cola Floats, and, of course, classic Barq's Root Beer Floats. Plus, we can't forget about the soft pretzel twist, or the new autumn-inspired Salted Caramel Toffee Croissant Bites (that's a mouthful).
That is how you SONIC in October. But, don't forget to text 876-642 if you want hear about even more exclusive deals and promos going on throughout the month.
White Castle - Food Discounts and Halloween App Exclusives
White Castle's Craver Nation Reward Members are going to feel like royalty. The chain that paved the way for fast food burgers, is lining up the promos, starting with a few crave-worthy food offerings from October 10 through October 31. During this time, members can seize a 20-piece order of Chicken Rings for $5 or $5.50, and also receive $3 off Shareable Meal #8 — a hearty bundle including 10 original sliders, two small fries, and two small soft drinks.
In the week leading up to Halloween, the Five Days of Craver National app exclusives will look a little something like this: a free small fry on October 27, a free six piece Chicken Ring with purchase on October 28, a free Dessert On-a-Stick with purchase on October 29, $2 off 10-sack of Sliders on October 30, a BOGO free combo on October 31, and $5 off any Crave Case of 30 Sliders using code BOO from October 29 to 31.
The chain also has a few retail offers lurking in October. On Fetch, you can earn a special Plus Up offer when you buy a 16-count slider Variety Pack at Walmart, and receive extra rewards when you purchase White Castle products during the "FETCHOPIA" event running from October 22 to 28. Through Shopkick, you'll receive extra "kicks" when you buy the chain's new White Castle Frozen Double Cheese Sliders at participating retailers, including Meijer, Jewel, Publix, and more.
Burger King - National Cookie Month Deals
Between Halloween, National Taco Day, and National Cookie Month, October is absolutely packed with beloved holidays. It's so good, it's scary. If you're looking for ways to get in on the festivities, Burger King has a handle on at least two of these celebrations — starting with cookies. For the entirety of the month, the burger chain will allow Royal Perks members to redeem two chocolate chip cookies for just 175 Crowns instead of 250 Crowns. This will free up hard-earned rewards to use on even more BK goodness like the new Monster Menu.
An army of creepy, crawly items descended upon BK on September 30. From the beast-like Jack-O-Lantern Whopper and Vampire Nuggets to Mummy Mozzarella Fries and the Franken Candy Sundae, it's a monster mash of epic proportions. Starting on October 13, the chain will also offer Monster Menu-inspired Halloween buckets at participating restaurants while supplies last. Additionally, Royal Perks members can redeem a free four piece Chicken Nuggets, Serve Cup or Cone, Small Fries, or a Small Soft Drink when they make a $1+ donation through October 17.
This is all on top of other classic Burger King deals like the $5 duo or $7 trio, BOGO Original Chicken Sandwiches, and the best day to visit Burger King: Whopper Wednesdays. There are plenty of ways to have it your way this October.
Jack in the Box - DealQuest
People always tell you not to play with your food. But what about playing for your food? Exclusively for the month of October, Jack in the Box is launching DealQuest –an apocalyptic adventure game within the Jack app. The customers who dare will embark on a mission alongside Jack Box to battle AI Munchie Meals. Every decision makes the journey unique, and codes for restaurant deals will be unlocked at every stage of the game — the further you go, the more you save.
Offers include anything from a free regular-size drink or BOGO tacos with a $5 purchase to BOGO 50% off Monster Meals – a Halloween-inspired combo featuring two Monster Tacos, a Monster Mozzarella Stick, crispy chicken nuggets, curly fries, and a drink. Each offer is valid for 7 days after issuance. Once you redeem your offer, you will be entered into a pool to win prizes like a custom Jack in the Box gaming PC, the latest gaming consoles, or Resident Evil game codes.
Additionally, don't forget to sink your teeth into Jack in the Box's Monster Munchies and Halloween treats, such as the mouthwatering Monster Churro or the Halloween Monster Cookie Shake, while you can. These menu items are set to vanish without a trace come November 2.
Pizza Hut - Big Dinner Boxes Starting at $19.99
Let's toss in one more monthly happening for good measure: National Pizza Month. Pizza deals are bound to be flowing for the next 31 days, and Pizza Hut is leading the charge with the return of its legendary Big Dinner Box. This fan-favorite bundle includes two medium one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks, and eight boneless wings — which you can coat in any sauce or dry rub you like. It all starts at just $19.99 with options to upgrade to bone-in wings, pastas instead of wings, specialty pizzas, or dressed breadsticks for an upcharge. Pizza Hut is also kicking off the deal with the perfect Pepsi pairing. Using the code PEPSISETHUT, you can get a two-liter for just $2 to wash it all down.
The Big Dinner Box is the Hut's October centerfold, but that doesn't mean there aren't other promos running in the background. During the month, customers can also score a new Crafted Flatzz for $5 when they order before 5 p.m. Melts Mondays are also in full swing, offering $4.99 Pizza Hut Melts every single Monday.