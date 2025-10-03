10 Fast-Food Deals You Need To Know About In October 2025

Tuesday, October 7 is no ordinary Taco Tuesday. It's National Taco Day, and since Taco Bell settled its dispute with Taco John's over the holiday, it's preparing for a major fiesta — the chain's biggest Taco Tuesday drop of the entire year. On this first Tuesday of the month, the restaurant's reward members nationwide can snag $1 tacos, party pack discounts, and delivery deals all throughout the Taco Bell mobile app. It will also be a day full of other deals — so be sure to set your clocks.

The first order of business is an exclusive National Taco Day T-shirt giveaway starting at 9 a.m. PDT. Be prompt, because there are only 500 available for redemption! Next up will be $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Tacos drops every other hour, starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m., with $25,000 available for redemption during each time slot. Stick around until 7 p.m. for the most exciting prize yet: 100 lucky Taco Bell fans will win a year of free Taco Tuesdays.

While all of that is going on, you can also fuel your Taco Tuesday party with $5 off Party Packs all day on October 7, via the Taco Bell App. Plus, you can enjoy buy-one-get-one delivery deals through DoorDash. "Liv mas" and don't miss this once-a-year type of Taco Tuesday celebration.