What It Means To 'Slow Renovate' Your Kitchen, And Why It Might Be The Low-Stress Method You Need

A kitchen renovation doesn't have to be a stressful project completed at a breakneck pace. If you aren't about to sell your home (or aren't making emergency repairs), it may be worth it to take your time. A slow renovation is a more intentional, gradual, and mindful approach to addressing challenges or concerns in your kitchen or just making tasteful upgrades. To get a better handle on the process, we spoke with Carmine Argano, owner of Creative Design Ceramic Tile & Bath, to get his tips for putting this trend into practice during a kitchen renovation.

According to Argano, a slow renovation is "a phased, intentional approach to updating a house over time instead of doing a full gut-and-replace all at once." You might consider this approach to a kitchen renovation if you want to keep your kitchen renovation affordable or if you aren't in any hurry and want to choose each design element carefully. "Rather than hiring one crew to redo everything in a single block of time, a slow reno breaks the work into digestible chunks, often room-by-room or trade-by-trade, so homeowners can spread out costs," Argano explains.

This means you'll have time to weigh the pros and cons of different kitchen flooring materials or make sure you're choosing the right kitchen backsplash option. You can truly embrace and enjoy the process, rather than rushing to finish, and you'll have the time and freedom to make every choice with care and intention so that you can get what you truly need out of your kitchen renovation. "Slow renos mean living with partial work," Argano adds. "Plan for mess, noise windows, and patience. It's worth it for many owners, but you have to be mentally prepared."