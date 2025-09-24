20 Tips You Need When Cooking With Pork

Pork loin and tenderloin. Spare ribs and baby back ribs. Pork butt and pork shoulder. Many cuts of pork have similar names or appearances. Some of the most important things to know when you're cooking with pork are the differences between similar-sounding or -looking cuts.

The difference between pork loin and pork tenderloin is probably the hardest one to figure out. Both cuts are fairly lean and come from the same part of the pig. But that's where the similarities mostly end. Pork loin is a much bigger cut, typically weighing four or five pounds, while tenderloin typically weighs about one pound. Pork loin also has more fat and it tends to require a longer cooking time.

The difference between spare ribs and baby back ribs can also be difficult to suss out. The biggest differences are size and meatiness. Baby back ribs tend to be shorter and meatier, while spare ribs are longer, flatter, and less meaty. However, spare ribs tend to be fattier, making them more flavorful.

The shoulder of a pig is cut into two different parts: pork butt and pork shoulder (which is sometimes called "picnic shoulder"). Pork butt comprises the upper part of the shoulder located behind the shoulder blades. Because this part of the shoulder does less work than the lower part of the shoulder, pork butt is much fattier, and as a result, more flavorful.