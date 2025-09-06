Michael Symon's Pro Tip To Strip The Silver Skin From Pork With Ease

Trimming a cut of pork of any extra fat before roasting or grilling encourages even cooking. However, it's also essential to remove the sinewy membrane, known as the silver skin, running across the surface. The best way to do this? On one episode of "BBQ Brawl," chef Michael Symon reveals that he strips the silver skin from pork with ease by running the tip of a sharp knife under it while aiming it up and away from the meat.

What is silver skin and why should you remove it? Good question. This layer of connective tissue is made of elastin and has a thin, almost-translucent appearance. Unlike collagen, which softens when cooked, silver skin becomes unpalatably chewy and tough. It can also act as a physical barrier to wet marinades and rubs, preventing flavor absorption.

Symon removes the silver skin from pork by firstly inserting his knife under it — he aims for an area just a little bit away from the edge. Then, he cuts the membrane away, moving towards that nearest edge, making sure to angle his knife up. This action creates a tab that he can grasp with his fingers. Grabbing this flap, he repositions the sharp edge of the knife so that it's facing him and cuts under the remaining silver skin. As Symon is always angling his knife up, he's able to make a clean cut without removing any of the meat beneath it.