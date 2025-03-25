Michael Symon Says These Are The Grilling Basics You Need To Know — Exclusive

Your new cookbook really goes back to the first days of lockdown. How do you feel your approach to cooking and food has evolved since then?

The way that I think about food and cooking, that part really never changes. One of the things though, that I learned a lot about during that process [is] ... how to connect to the home cook, teaching the home cook how to think about food and to not panic if every ingredient that you see in a recipe isn't [available]. The show, "Symon's Dinners," which I've done eight seasons of, and the book, are about adjusting and showing people really solid technique and giving them the comfort of, "If I don't have X, then I could use Y."

For this book too, especially because based on the show, it was making people comfortable that, whatever you cook inside, you could cook outside. Whatever you cook outside, you could cook inside. A grill is basically a stovetop and an oven, and vice versa. For me, what's changed is how I go about the teaching process, not necessarily the ingredients or recipes themselves.

How do you take this content that you've originally created for social media and TV, and turn that into a book? What does that look like behind the scenes?

It's a lot of recipe testing. Every recipe that we do in any book — this is our ninth book — we test, minimally, three times. When I did my first book, we tested all the recipes in our restaurants, because that's where we always were, and it was convenient. What we learned over time is it's much better to test them in a home kitchen on home kitchen equipment.

I'll just be cooking and Tim, my culinary director, and Katie, my former culinary director of 25 years, will track and weigh every ingredient as we go. Then, we go through the process. When I'm cooking on TV, I'm just cooking ... and if you came to my house for dinner and you were sitting there, I'm just grabbing ingredients and cooking. When we're putting recipes in a book, they have to be a little bit more disciplined than that.

The biggest thing I'm always trying to do, whether it's a cookbook or show, is make people comfortable cooking. When you look at a recipe, what you really should be looking at is the technique on how they go about making the recipe. Don't let the ingredients drive the recipe. Let the technique drive the recipe, and then you could use any ingredient you want in that recipe.

[For example,] I always say, "Cook to a temp, not a time." In a recipe, you're saying "cook at 350 [degrees Fahrenheit] for a half an hour" because that's what it is. In the recipe, too, it'll say, "Cook to 160 [degrees Fahrenheit]" or whatever the temperature is. That's the most important part. Don't pull something out of an oven in 30 minutes if you need to cook it to 160 degrees and it's only 120 degrees. It's not done. Your stove might be different than my stove.

So, the thing that we've always tried to do is give people the power of the technique. If you learn a technique, you could do a hundred different dishes with the technique. If you learn a recipe, you could do the recipe. Use the book as a guide and the recipes as a guide to get you where you need to be, but ultimately it's the technique that is going to make you a good cook.