For Pork Chops With Great Crust, Skip The Wet Brining Step

It's hard-to-beat an easy pork chop recipe for a quick and tasty weeknight meal. All it takes is some seasoning and brine before being cooked in an oven or skillet. The quality of the dish is all in the details: Small choices maximize the texture and taste.

An especially relevant consideration is the nature of the brine. The introduction of salt tenderizes the meat, creating a melt-in-your-mouth result. There's wet vs. dry brining to consider– one with the salt dissolved in water and the other sans liquid. Each has its merits but for those seeking a crispy crust, a dry brine works best.

Coat the pork chop with salt and sugar and let it rest overnight (at least) or for up to 24 hours. The salt will release some of the pork's internal juices, which will mix with the seasoning and function like a traditional brine. However, as opposed to a wet brine, there won't be an excess of moisture, ensuring a hot pan. As a result, the pork will sear beautifully while the interior remains tender.