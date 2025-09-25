10 Tips That Will Make Your Kitchen Appliances Last Way Longer

Back in the day, kitchen equipment was seen as a long-term investment. People bought something, took the time to maintain it, spent money on repairs, and passed it down through generations. Today, you still have the option to buy high-quality kitchen appliances, but many folks prefer to spring for a shiny new device with the latest capabilities without considering its durability. Modern equipment often prioritizes convenience over longevity. Whether you're buying for the long haul or hopping on the latest kitchenware trend, maintenance is crucial if you want to get your money's worth from an appliance before passing it along or upgrading to a new model.

As the manager of a commercial kitchen for over six years, I've mastered the ins and outs of all kinds of machinery and learned many important lessons about maintaining appliances. Take materials, for instance. Plastic, stainless steel, and cast iron are vastly different from one another and require their own cleaning tools and chemicals. Scrub a plastic blender with steel wool, and you might scratch the surface, creating grooves where bacteria can hide and thrive. Soak a cast iron pan in soapy water, and eventually it will start to rust. So, whether you've spent hours of research before pulling the trigger on your latest kitchen purchase, or you're hoping to extend the life of an inherited culinary heirloom, I'm here to help you make your appliances last as long as possible so you can keep on cooking.