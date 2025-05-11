4 Kitchen Appliances You Should Always Unplug When Leaving The House
Safety in the kitchen is always a priority, whether you're cooking over a hot stove, handling sharp knives, or working with spicy ingredients. Having a thoughtful selection of small smart kitchen appliances is a great way to keep your kitchen running smoothly and efficiently. When you leave the house, you may not always think to unplug some of your basic gadgets and tools, but there are a handful of appliances that you should always be mindful to disconnect before leaving, even for a short while. Between your toaster, electric kettle, blender, and stand mixer, it's a good idea to leave these four unplugged while you're away both to save your home (and your electric bill) from an overuse of energy and to avoid potentially critical fire hazards.
Though it might sound like fantasy, there are a number of kitchen tools that are considered "vampire devices." These items drain electrical power even when they are not actively in use. Even small appliances like a toaster or kettle can lead to costly energy expenditure. If you're already trying to pare down from a countertop filled with kitchen appliances you don't really need, the next best step is to make sure the appliances you do keep in your kitchen are working to your advantage and ensuring the safety of your home.
Toaster
The biggest misconception about your toaster is that it doesn't pose a fire hazard if it isn't hot. This leads many to leave the appliance plugged into the wall outlet when not in use. Heed this warning: unplug your toaster once you've finished using it, and make sure to let it cool down fully before leaving your home. It's okay to admit that you don't regularly clean your toaster (many don't), but please take note that the crumbs left inside are, in fact, flammable. Leaving your toaster plugged into an outlet when not in use poses a considerable fire risk.
In addition to unplugging your toaster to help prevent it from being a fire hazard, you should also consider the effects on your electricity usage. A simple, small kitchen appliance can still add up to a bigger energy bill when left plugged in. Whether you're warming up your favorite toaster pastries, bagels, or English muffins, just remember that the toaster serves a helpful and convenient purpose and to let it rest once the job is done. This also applies to toaster ovens and similar appliances such as air fryers, particularly considering the leftover grease and residue — another fire hazard if those devices are left plugged in.
Electric kettle
Whether you're making a nice pot of tea or simply need to boil water quickly, electric kettles are a particularly useful appliance to keep at the ready on your kitchen counter. Though it may seem like a hassle to plug and unplug your kettle for each use, the benefits of doing so truly outweigh the convenience of just keeping it plugged in all the time. The potential for overheating, overextending the energy used, or even an electrical malfunction (thus creating another fire hazard) is far too significant.
To keep this device running smoothly and effectively for extended use, unplug your electric kettle when not using it. Quicker than boiling water on a stove and easier to pour from than a pot, this is one kitchen tool that you will want to keep in good working condition at all times. Besides tea, you can heat up water for instant oatmeal, ramen, and many more of your store-bought favorite foods. All the more reason to unplug it when finished.
Blenders
A blender is an incredibly versatile appliance worth having in your kitchen for a number of uses. Between making smoothies or preparing dips, it seems like it would be advisable to keep it plugged in all the time. However, this could lead to a smoking outlet or even an electrical fire in a worst-case scenario. Though the risks of electrical issues and fire hazards are low with smaller kitchen appliances, it simply isn't worth leaving this device plugged in constantly.
Depending on the size and power of your blender — which is different from a food processor, though you should probably unplug that device too — the appliance can expend quite a bit of energy when in use and even when not in use. Because you may not use a blender daily, it's much better to unplug this appliance between uses and store it somewhere out of the way. It's an excellent kitchen tool, provided you use it safely and properly.
Stand mixer
There are a number of reasons your kitchen should be equipped with a stand mixer beyond just mixing up batter for baking. You can mix and knead dough for bread, whip up mashed potatoes, shred chicken, or use select attachments to grind meats and shape homemade pasta. Knowing how useful and powerful this mid-sized appliance is, it should come as no surprise that it doesn't need to be plugged into your wall outlet constantly. A stand mixer takes up a lot of juice no matter what the use, so be sure to unplug it and keep your home safe.
The next time you're watching the dough hook attachment of your stand mixer working on a dense ball of soon-to-be bread, remember how much energy it's using to do so. After it makes quick work of what would ordinarily take you a considerably longer time by hand, give your stand mixer a break from its efforts by unplugging it before you leave home. It's a simple solution to keep your home safe, avoid shortening the life of your favorite appliances, and run your kitchen efficiently.