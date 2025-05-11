4 Kitchen Appliances You Should Always Unplug When Leaving The House

Safety in the kitchen is always a priority, whether you're cooking over a hot stove, handling sharp knives, or working with spicy ingredients. Having a thoughtful selection of small smart kitchen appliances is a great way to keep your kitchen running smoothly and efficiently. When you leave the house, you may not always think to unplug some of your basic gadgets and tools, but there are a handful of appliances that you should always be mindful to disconnect before leaving, even for a short while. Between your toaster, electric kettle, blender, and stand mixer, it's a good idea to leave these four unplugged while you're away both to save your home (and your electric bill) from an overuse of energy and to avoid potentially critical fire hazards.

Though it might sound like fantasy, there are a number of kitchen tools that are considered "vampire devices." These items drain electrical power even when they are not actively in use. Even small appliances like a toaster or kettle can lead to costly energy expenditure. If you're already trying to pare down from a countertop filled with kitchen appliances you don't really need, the next best step is to make sure the appliances you do keep in your kitchen are working to your advantage and ensuring the safety of your home.