The Biggest Misconception About Your Toaster

Toasters have been changing lives since the 1890s when the first electric toaster was invented. This contraption gave homeowners the ability to enjoy a crisp slice of bread (though only on one side, initially) without having to stand over an open flame with a metal fork or waiting for it to crisp up in a skillet. Toasters are incredibly intuitive and very convenient. Just pop your slice of bread in, set the toaster to your desired level of crispiness, and then wait a couple of minutes for the perfect slice.

Considering that making toast is one of the most common uses for your toaster, you'll find that many probably leave the appliance plugged in at all times, and with the wall switch still on. It's not really something we think about. After all, unplugging your toaster after every use seems silly. But there's a misconception that, as long as your toaster isn't hot, it's safe to keep it plugged in. Unfortunately, that's not quite true.

A toaster is a fire hazard, even when it's not in use, because bread (and the crumbs left behind after toasting) is highly flammable. So, if the element happens to heat up, even for a moment, it could spark and catch the crumbs on fire. If the toaster is near other electrical appliances, water, or flammable objects, such as curtains, paper towels, or kitchen towels, it could easily lead to a fire in your kitchen.

