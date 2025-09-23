Avoid These 10 Common Mistakes When Eating At Sit-Down Chain Restaurants

Chain restaurants offer a sense of familiarity and comfort that keeps people coming back. You can visit a location on the West Coast and then fly to the other side of the country and still know the menu without having too many surprises — that's a big part of what keeps people loyal to familiar eateries. There are plenty of chains to pick from, too, whether you like the seafood options at Red Lobster, the popular menu items from Applebee's, or margaritas at Texas Roadhouse. You can find a dish, drink, or dessert for any mood at any time of the day.

No matter which spots you frequent, you may be making some common mistakes when eating at sit-down chain restaurants. This can factor into the overall experience, price, ambience, and more. Read through to see if you're making any of the following blunders, but don't worry, each one can be an easy fix. You deserve to have the most enjoyable dining experience possible.