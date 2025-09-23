Avoid These 10 Common Mistakes When Eating At Sit-Down Chain Restaurants
Chain restaurants offer a sense of familiarity and comfort that keeps people coming back. You can visit a location on the West Coast and then fly to the other side of the country and still know the menu without having too many surprises — that's a big part of what keeps people loyal to familiar eateries. There are plenty of chains to pick from, too, whether you like the seafood options at Red Lobster, the popular menu items from Applebee's, or margaritas at Texas Roadhouse. You can find a dish, drink, or dessert for any mood at any time of the day.
No matter which spots you frequent, you may be making some common mistakes when eating at sit-down chain restaurants. This can factor into the overall experience, price, ambience, and more. Read through to see if you're making any of the following blunders, but don't worry, each one can be an easy fix. You deserve to have the most enjoyable dining experience possible.
Skipping out on any specials
There's a lot of hubbub when you go to a chain restaurant, especially if you aren't super familiar with it. You get seated, and then you're handed over an overwhelmingly long menu. You scan the large menu to find something that calls to you, but you didn't notice that little leaflet that fell out when you opened it. Sometimes there's a small sign directly on the table, or there are specials listed randomly within the large multi-page menu in a size two font that's hard to read. Whatever the case may be, these specials should be taken advantage of; when in doubt, ask your server if there are any current deals.
They can be a great bang for your buck, offer something unique compared to the standard menu, or may be a limited-time deal. For example, Cracker Barrel has some fantastic Daily Dish specials that vary by day as well as lunch specials, which make the dining experience a better value; it's certainly a mistake to avoid while eating there.
Not joining the rewards app or programs
Downloading an app can be a bit annoying, especially when every restaurant and fast food place has one. There's not enough storage space on your phone to have them all. Even so, these apps can be a useful tool to get discounts, freebies, and just stay in the loop — particularly helpful if you're a diehard fan of a chain. Luckily, you don't have to download every app from every restaurant. Simply download the ones you visit the most; that's all there is to it. If you go to Outback Steakhouse every couple of weeks with your family, that's worth keeping. If you never go to Olive Garden, there's absolutely no reason to have the app.
Rewards can be a fantastic reason to join an app and its reward program; sometimes, this can be discounts, a random free appetizer or dessert, restaurant updates, etc. Some even send a welcome offer when you join, while others have you earn points when you spend money (to which you can ultimately redeem). This all varies, so check your favorite restaurant's rewards app to see what it entails.
Thinking that gluten-friendly is the same as gluten-free
If you, a friend, or a loved one is celiac, you may be keeping a keen eye out for gluten-free menu offerings. Many gluten-free diners may make the mistake of assuming that gluten-friendly means that a dish is gluten-free. Unfortunately, you have to approach chain restaurants with extra caution. Places like Olive Garden have a gluten-sensitive menu with options like gluten-free rotini pasta in marinara sauce. The chain is careful to note that yes, the pasta and the food itself are gluten-free by FDA guidelines, with under 20 parts per million of gluten in the dish. But there's still the chance of cross-contamination because it's not a fully gluten-free kitchen.
Chili's has a gluten-friendly menu as well, with a mix of gluten-free items (again as defined by the FDA) as well as some options that are subject to cross-contamination. There are quite a few chain restaurants with gluten-free foods, but it's better to err on the side of caution. Wherever you go, make sure to clearly discuss the allergy with your server before you order your food.
Only ever going in for one time of the day
It's easy to fall into a habit. Maybe you tend to only go to Denny's when you want breakfast (even though most locations are open all day and serve brekkie classics like pancakes, waffles, and bacon at night) or perhaps you go to The Cheesecake Factory for dinner and drinks. Hey, there's nothing wrong with liking something and having a routine, but it can be a misstep to not be aware that things may change based on the time of your visit.
One classic mistake people make at The Cheesecake Factory is not venturing there for brunch or lunch. Weekend brunch is served until 2 p.m. and offers scrumptious options like a drool-inducing cinnamon roll pancake, green chilaquiles and eggs, and even a breakfast burrito. This is potentially a fully untapped menu if you've only ever been there on a weekday night. You may also notice different crowds based on the time of day. Denny's may be slammed in the morning or deep into the night, but a late lunch could be less hectic. Try something different next time and head to your favorite chain at a different time.
Not looking up location-specific reviews
While chain restaurants offer that sense of familiarity where you have an understanding of the menu, the decor, or even the layout of the restaurant, it's not a perfect science. Each restaurant location will vary, and it's hard to say what the experience will be like. That's why it is so helpful to do a little research and look up reviews ahead of time, especially if you're going to a new area. For example, if you're looking at Chili's in the greater Los Angeles and Orange County area, you may notice each restaurant fares differently in terms of review ratings.
One may have a very low rating of 2.2 out of 5 stars, while another is at 3.2 stars, the highest in the area. Some of the latest reviews might note things like excellent service, while new reviews at a different location may mention terrible service. This is important and helpful information to have, as you can't expect an identical experience at every restaurant. The quality of the food and service can play a big part in your outing, and it's a mistake to overlook it.
Getting too stuffed from the appetizers
If you're anything like us, you may arrive at the restaurant hungry, which is only exacerbated as time passes — sitting down, browsing the menu, and ordering drinks. When the server comes around with the plastic bowl of free chips and salsa, you gobble it down so quickly that you get seconds and thirds for the table. By the time your entree comes, you realize that you're not all that hungry anymore.
This situation is usually made worse if you're at a chain restaurant that has free appetizers like the bread at The Cheesecake Factory, the rolls at Texas Roadhouse, the Cheddar Bay Biscuits from Red Lobster, or chips and salsa at Chili's. It can be all too easy to eat a few rolls with whipped honey cinnamon butter as you're waiting for your hand-picked steak, but just try to pace yourself and save a bit of room. If you're paying for an appetizer, it's a little easier to manage since those don't often come with a bunch of free refills. But, it's still something to pay attention to as you're waiting for the main course.
Not factoring in price increases into your total cost
Prices have always gone up as the years go by, but it's been extremely noticeable lately. In 2025, inflation is making a big impact on the restaurant industry, increasing the cost of the food itself and therefore the price of the meal. According to USDA, compared to July 2024, restaurant food prices are up 3.9% as of July 2025, while FinanceBuzz reports a 42% increase since 2020. This is across the board, but some chains hiked prices more than others. Texas Roadhouse saw a 46% increase over the past five years, while IHOP rose 82%.
There are complaints about Applebee's raising the price of the all-you-can-eat deal, which went from $14.99 to $15.99 in the past year; in 2022, it was $12.99. Whether you eat out frequently or on a rare special occasion, you likely have noticed the added cost. It's a blunder to go out to eat without at least considering the price difference, especially if you're paying for a large family or several people or venturing to one of the chains with a higher price hike.
Forgetting to ask (or sign up for) about birthday rewards if it's your birthday
Perhaps you're heading to a restaurant as a way to celebrate a birthday and avoid cooking dinner at home. Ah, yes, this is one of life's wonderful luxuries. At the end of the meal, you may want to order a dessert for the birthday person — whether that's you or someone else — but in most chains these days, you will have to plan ahead if you want a freebie. Plenty of chain restaurants have birthday rewards, but they can vary. Places like Red Lobster offer a birthday freebie if you're a My Red Lobster Rewards member, while IHOP will give you a stack of pancakes with IHOP Rewards.
Red Robin will provide a free bday burger as long as you are a reward member and make a $4.99 purchase. A lot of places switched over from simply giving a treat away for a birthday to making customers sign up for the rewards programs to get it — or earn it. As of writing, Olive Garden still offers a free birthday dessert without being a rewards member. As a last resort, you can ask the server if the restaurant does anything for birthdays.
Getting comfortable and always ordering the same dish
Going out to chain restaurants can be a habit, a cozy ritual. Perhaps you go to the same place, on the same day, around the same time, and order the same dish. Well, we've already covered why you may want to have some flexibility on the day and time you visit, but it's worth noting that you should occasionally mix up the food you get, too. This can be hard, and we totally understand. When you find a dish you like, why change it? You don't have to go all out; it can just be a minor tweak.
If you have your preferred cut of steak at Texas Roadhouse, perhaps you can simply switch up the sides that you get. Most of the hand-cut steaks come with two sides, so get your favorite and then try something new for the second one. There are so many options to pick from. But if you are open to new things, it can be a thrill to try a different dish or a different restaurant. Rather than heading to Red Robin for a burger, maybe head to Olive Garden for some pasta.
Thinking you can't enjoy a meal alone
Dining out is often associated with being a social experience, but it can be a mistake to think you always have to go out with someone. It's just as fun to spend some time by yourself. You can order what you want, go where you want, and leave when you want, without having to compromise. If you're a solo dining regular, then you already know the drill and don't need persuading. However, if you haven't done it before or have only done it once or twice, you may need a push of encouragement. Most chain restaurants have smaller tables that seat two (called a two-top), so you don't have to feel weird about taking up a lot of space at a larger table.
We have a bunch of tips for solo dining, and if you are a bit afraid of being alone, then we recommend bringing a journal or a form of entertainment — like a book, magazine, Sudoku puzzle, or even your phone. This can lessen the feeling of being awkward, but as a reminder: Nobody cares. Just eat and enjoy your time alone. Get what you want or ask the server for their recommendation if you need pointers.