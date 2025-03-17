12 Mistakes Gluten-Free Diners Make At Restaurants

Whether you've recently switched to a gluten-free lifestyle, have been gluten-free for several years, or are looking to support a family member with celiac disease or a wheat allergy, then you already know how challenging it can be to buy food at the grocery store. Reading labels, looking for gluten-free markings and certifications, and watching your grocery bill skyrocket because of the added costs of these items. Dining out in a restaurant can be an even more anxiety-provoking experience. As a mom to a celiac child, I'm speaking from experience here.

When my daughter was diagnosed, our little world was turned upside-down, especially at the beginning. It took us a few months to get back into our regular habit of dining out a few times a month. At first, we were just too worried about her having a reaction from accidentally ingesting even a little bit of gluten. You see, having celiac disease, a wheat allergy, or other gluten sensitivities is quite different from just trying to avoid gluten for other health reasons or preferences. You not only have to worry about whether you order items that are free of wheat, barley, rye (or any of their derivatives), but you also have to worry about whether the food you order is prepared in such a way that makes it safe for you to eat.

I've put together a list of some of the top mistakes gluten-free diners should avoid when eating at a restaurant, many of which my family and I learned as we began our journey with celiac disease following my daughter's diagnosis.