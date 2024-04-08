The Expert-Approved Etiquette Tip You Should Follow When Sending Food Back At A Restaurant

With at least 11 signs you should send a dish back at a restaurant, this is something you might have to do every now and then when eating out. But we understand that it can be an awkward and unpleasant ordeal. So we spoke to Sean Olnowich, the culinary director of Ketchy Shuby, to pick his brain for expert-approved etiquette tips you should follow when sending food back at a restaurant. Olnowich acknowledged there are times when sending food back is necessary. He even told us about when he had to send a piece of skate (the underrated fish you should be eating more of) back because it had a heavy ammonia aroma. "The best way to go about it is [to] kindly get the attention of your server and briefly explain what is wrong. The key is to be understanding and kind and not have a bad attitude about it. Mistakes happen."

As diners, we should have some compassion for restaurant owners and servers and be communicative. Let's not send a dish back for a bad reason. Simply not liking the food or the dish you ordered is not an acceptable reason to send it back. Olnowich stated, "Just because the guest didn't like something or it's not to their personal preference does not mean the restaurant should eat the cost of that dish and throw it in the garbage." Not only is that a bit disrespectful, it adds to food waste, which we should actively minimize rather than contribute to.