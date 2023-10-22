Why It Pays To Read A Restaurant Menu Before Dining Out

Dining out at a new restaurant is typically an exciting experience for most of us foodies. But trying a new place can be tricky if you're indecisive on what to order, have food allergies, follow a specific diet, or are unsure of how much cash you need to pay the bill. When you get to the table, you want to enjoy a beverage and socialize with your friends and family, rather than inspect the menu and keep the waiter coming back to the table. That's why we think there are many perks to reading a restaurant's menu before you sit down at the restaurant.

These days, most restaurants have menus online, whether it's on their website or social media. If you can't pin down an updated menu, check out Google Reviews or Yelp because many diners post photos of the menu; you can cross-check to see when it was uploaded to know if it's an outdated version of the menu. There are also websites like MenuPages and Allmenus if you still can't find a restaurant's menu online. While there are sometimes seasonal changes and daily specials, you can still save a lot of time by checking out the menu beforehand.