When Dining At A Fancy Restaurant, Remember The 'One-Action-At-A-Time' Etiquette Rule

The prospect of a formal sit-down dinner can unnerve even the most experienced restaurant-goer. Whether participating in an event or accepting an invitation for an intimate dinner, polished silver, sparkling wine glasses, and crisp linens can rattle the confidence of a practiced food critic tucking into a multi-course tasting menu. Fear not, if you remember just one guideline, stick to the Rule of One: A practice of moving slowly and intentionally while focusing on only one aspect at a time. From trying a dish, sampling wine, or buttering bread, concentrate on performing only one of these actions before moving on to the next one.

The idea is to savor the experience and to enjoy not only the food but also the surroundings around you. Once anxiety or nerves kick in, it is easy to operate on autopilot and move at faster speeds. By slowing down and focusing on one movement at once, you'll be able to ground into the present moment and fully experience the dishes that have been sent out of the kitchen just for you.