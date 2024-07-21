18 Tips For Solo Dining, According To A Food Writer Who Embraces This 'Me Time'
There's no shame in eating alone. I'm not talking about shoving a deli sandwich down your throat on your way to work. Believe it or not, dining solo is respected in the hospitality world — it's officially "cool" (yeah, that's right), and it shows that you're an unabashed and confident eater. Some of the best eating experiences I've had have been while dining alone at a restaurant, fully immersed in the flavors, textures, and presentation of the plates without reservation.
As a food writer, I eat out alone a lot, and I have even more opinions about it. I believe everyone should think of solo dining as "me time," an opportunity not only to invite yourself to the table and enjoy your own company but also to consider it as something you can always improve at. In this guide, you'll find my favorite tips for solo diners, whether you're traveling to a new food city or eating down the street from home. From the Michelin stars to the neighborhood cafe, dining by yourself can be really enjoyable. God save the solo diner.
Order mostly from the appetizer menu
One of the best strategies for solo dining is to order mostly from the appetizer menu, which has evolved over time. This is your best shot at sampling a variety of menu items without the commitment of a single, large entrée. When eating alone, family-style dining is off the table — you don't have the advantage of sharing and tasting different items from your companions' plates. Getting a few apps is the best way to get a more well-rounded understanding of a restaurant's food.
Whether you're at a tapas bar, a trendy bistro, or a classic diner, appetizers often reveal a glimpse into the kitchen's creative ambitions. They're typically smaller in portion, which means you can get several without over-ordering. That means you get to try more stuff, including food you might've otherwise missed. Plus, who doesn't like finishing one plate and remembering that more food is on the way?
Hit lunch specials and happy hours
Taking advantage of lunch specials and happy hours can be a game-changer for the solo diner. These times of day often mean discounted prices and smaller portions, making them the perfect picks for eating by your lonesome. Lunch specials, depending on the place, typically offer a main with some sides — or a regular menu item — at a lower price.
Happy hours, on the other hand, are not just about drinks. Many restaurants and bars provide an array of appetizers and small plates at reduced prices during these hours — you just gotta do your research. It might be an odd time to eat a meal, but you'll get some serious bang for your buck on drinks and apps in basically every city you can imagine. Happy hours — especially those in bars — are also usually less crowded. If you're quick to hit those off-kilter mealtimes around town, you'll likely end up finding some great food, too.
Sit at the bar or counter
When eating alone, sitting at the bar or counter can completely change your dining experience. Restaurant bars — which are often first come, first served or at the very least more casual than the rest of the restaurant — tend to be social spots. Sitting at a bar is not really sitting alone; it's like one big, long table. Bars and counters are good places to strike up some interesting conversation with the bartender or a side-sitting neighbor. But they can also be easy spots to blend into the crowd.
Whether you're looking for company or trying to get away from it, plenty of contemporary restaurants offer counter seating with a view of the kitchen or the street. Watching the chefs at work can be hypnotizing, and during a good push of the lunch or dinner rush, it can feel like watching a live show. Alternatively, a street view allows for some people-watching, which can be equally captivating (more on that later). If you can, grab a seat at the bar, and let everything else happen to you.
Ask for staff recommendations
Sometimes, the hardest part of dining solo is figuring out what to order; there's no one sitting across from you being picky or giving (sometimes unsolicited) opinions. So, where to seek counsel when the decision gets hairy? Well, who knows the food and drink better than the people serving it? Probably the people cooking it, but hey, servers are your next best bet.
The good folks taking your orders — your servers and bartenders — are (hopefully) well-acquainted with the menu and can guide you to their favorite things, especially those dishes that are well-suited for solo diners. Good servers will be honest with you about their opinions on the food, telling you the must-trys and the steer-clears. Plus, they'll probably tell you whether you should order more or less.
Trusting the expertise of your front-of-house crew can lead you to places you never thought you'd go before, or reinforce your original instinct. So chat them up — that's what they're there for.
Bring entertainment
Bringing your own form of entertainment can be a lifesaver when you're rolling solo into a restaurant. A good book, a magazine, or — I lament — your smart phone can keep you company when waiting on a table, your food, or even the check. Whether or not you're anxious about dining solo, it's a good way to keep yourself occupied during the lulls of action.
Reading especially transforms the meal into something a bit more restorative than usual — if you didn't feel at home already, you probably feel a little closer to it with your mind engaged in some printed material. Additionally, bringing something to do — as long as it doesn't infringe on the dining experience of those around you — can reduce any feelings of awkwardness you might have about eating alone and instead give you something to focus on and enjoy.
Dine during off-peak hours
Eating during off-peak hours can transform your solo dining experience into a more relaxed and enjoyable occasion. When you choose to eat at times outside of the typical meal rush, restaurants are generally less crowded. Of course, the time of a restaurant's rush will depend on its hours. Usually, rushes are during the middle of a service shift. For brunch, say between 10 a.m. and noon is a busy time. For lunch, it's noon to 2 p.m. And for dinner, it's 6-8 p.m. Going for your meal before or after these times gives you, for one, a better shot at getting seated at a busy restaurant.
Off-peak hours can also provide the opportunity to enjoy popular dining spots without the long waits or the need to book weeks in advance, making your solo meal both efficient and generally more pleasant. But those hours also afford you a quieter atmosphere in the dining room, free from the hustle and bustle of peak dining times. You'll probably receive more attentive service when the restaurant is slower, as the staff is less overwhelmed and can focus more on individual customers, such as yourself.
Engage with the staff
Engaging with the staff can greatly enhance your solo dining experience, making it more interactive and enjoyable. Chatting with waitstaff, bartenders, or even chefs can add a personal touch to your meal, transforming it from a simple dining experience into a memorable interaction. When you show interest in the people who are serving you, it often leads to richer, more rewarding conversations.
Staff can share stories about the restaurant, insights into the menu, and even personal anecdotes that make your experience unique. This sort of chit-chat not only helps to pass the time but also makes you feel more connected to the place and its people. It shows that you're friendly and you care. And hey, building a personal rapport with restaurant folk can sometimes lead to special recommendations or even off-menu treats. Lagniappe, anyone? Just don't go chatting up your server expecting to get a freebie.
People-watch
People-watching can be an entertaining way to augment your solo dining experience. It's like chilling in a park, but being served food at the same time. Pick a spot, if you can, with a good view of the restaurant or the street — one that allows you to get lost in the rest of the world without feeling the stress of it yourself. Whether you're seated by a window overlooking a bustling street or at a table with a clear view of the restaurant's interior, people-watching provides endless entertainment.
Observing the interactions, behaviors, and fashions of others can be fascinating and even inspiring. Oddly, even being on the inside looking out feels like you're part of something bigger than yourself. It can help you get grounded and re-centered during your meal. Sure, that sounds very kumbaya — and maybe it is — but it's hard to deny the simple pairing of a good view with some good food.
Bring a journal
As if people-watching wasn't introspective enough, how about a journal? Trust me on this one. If you're anything like me, you've probably tried and failed to keep up a regular journaling habit more times than you'd like to admit. But what better time to start than when dining solo?
Using that sort of quiet moment to reflect, write, or plan can be incredibly fulfilling. Jotting down thoughts about your day, brainstorming ideas for a project, or recording your dining experiences can make the time spent alone more meaningful. You can use your journal to write down sensations while eating, capturing tasting notes, flavors, and textures that stand out to you. This practice can deepen your appreciation for the food, stimulate your sensory awareness, and even give you ideas for what to cook or what to eat next. Didn't know what scungilli were before you walked through the doors of the new Italian joint? Write it down!
Try a tasting menu
Remember that as a solo diner, small plates are your friend. Lucky for you, there are more and more restaurants these days that offer tasting and prix fixe menus that allow you to sample multiple dishes. This option is perfect for solo diners as it takes the guesswork out of ordering. We already have enough decisions to make throughout the day, right?
In a good tasting menu, each course is thoughtfully prepared and presented and often showcases the tasty ingredients and techniques of the establishment. As a solo diner, you can savor each bite at your own pace, fully appreciating the flavors and textures without any distractions. In addition, tasting menus often include foods that you might not have chosen on your own. Chances are, you'll discover a thing or two about food you didn't know before.
Dine in cafes or casual spots
Keep it simple. Dining in cafes or casual spots can be especially enjoyable for solo diners. These environments are typically more relaxed and informal, making it easier to feel at ease when dining alone. Cafes, with their cozy atmospheres and welcoming vibes, provide the perfect setting for a solo meal. You can take your time, savor your food, and even engage in activities like reading, journaling, or people-watching without feeling rushed or out of place.
Casual restaurants and cafes also tend to have a more laid-back ambiance, where solo dining is common and often encouraged. You'll find people posted up with books, laptops, or whatever else to keep them company while they eat and drink alone. No judgment whatsoever. Plus, what solo cafe diner doesn't love a good coffee pairing?
Choose restaurants with communal tables
If you're looking to meet someone new, you've got to put yourself out there somehow. Choosing restaurants with communal tables can add an extra social element to your solo dining experience — dare I say even more social than sitting at the bar.
Communal tables are designed to bring diners together, creating a shared space where conversations can naturally unfold. A setup like this can be especially helpful when you're dining in a new or unfamiliar city, with a means to connect with locals and fellow travelers. You can talk about the food in front of you or what you do for a living, and who knows, you might just end up eating off of a stranger's plate. What brings people together more than food, right?
Order one course at a time
Ordering one course at a time can be a good way to pace out your meal so that you can pick and choose as you go and don't have to make all your decisions at once. One by one, this gives you the flexibility to savor each plate fully without feeling rushed. Start with an appetizer, and take time to appreciate it before deciding on your next course.
This leisurely pace helps you listen to your appetite and cravings, but it also allows you to suss out the restaurant's portion sizes and flavors, making sure you don't over-order or miss out on trying something special. In addition, ordering one course at a time can turn your meal into a more mindful and enjoyable experience (there's that kumbaya again), as you pay attention to the tastes, textures, and aromas present in each ingredient. This dining strategy really embraces the "it's not about the destination, it's about the journey" mantra.
Make a reservation
This one is pretty intuitive. Making a reservation at any restaurant can help you get a good seat and have a smoother dining process. Even when dining alone, a reservation signals to the restaurant that you value your meal and your time, often resulting in better service and attention. With a reservation, you are more likely to secure a prime seating location, whether it's a cozy corner, a window seat, or a spot at the bar. This can make your meal more comfortable and pleasant.
It might sound weird to make a reservation as a single person, but having one, if you can, will almost certainly reduce wait times and eliminate the uncertainty of finding a table, especially during the rush. There's plenty of pride in planning ahead, so why roll the dice on something you can control? If you know you want to eat somewhere, and when, make a reservation.
Use the time to practice mindfulness
I can't stress this enough: Think of solo dining as a form of freedom, not as a punishment. Choosing to dine solo offers you the liberty to eat where and when you want, try new foods, and enjoy your own company. It can turn a meal into a time for reflection, creativity, and personal enjoyment. It removes the pressure of pleasing other people and allows you to focus solely on your own preferences and experiences.
How often in your busy day do you really get to enjoy a moment to yourself? Embrace the opportunity to savor your meal, explore new cuisines, and do whatever it is you need to make your solo time a pleasure. Whether it's journaling, people-watching, or striking up a conversation with the staff, just do yourself a favor and enjoy the present moment.
Explore new cuisines
Exploring new cuisines is one of my favorite things to do when I'm going out for a bite by my lonely. When dining alone, you have the freedom to choose whatever sounds good without having to consider the preferences or dietary restrictions of others. This independence allows you to be adventurous and step out of your culinary comfort zone.
Whether you're looking to test your spice tolerance, add some new flavors to the ol' Rolodex, or chow on traditional foods from different cultures, the world is your oyster. Trying new cuisines can be an exciting and educational experience, broadening your culinary horizons and introducing you to flavors and textures you probably don't encounter in your regular dining routine. Get out there and walk the line, baby. You might even find a newfound appreciation for a cuisine you once undervalued.
Get street food when you can
Getting street food can be one of the most stimulating and interactive dining experiences for a solo diner, especially when exploring a foreign country. Walking through corridors of street food stalls offers a colorful and sensory-rich environment where you can sample a variety at a low price.
Street food markets are often brimming with energy, sounds, sights, and smells. It is, perhaps, the best form of sensory overload. Usually, the items on a food truck or stall menu (if there even is a menu) are pretty small, so it's not a big undertaking to try a bunch of different food in a short amount of time. The informal and lively atmosphere makes it easy to engage with vendors, learn about the ingredients, and watch the preparation of your food. Most of the time, street food is not only budget-friendly, but it also offers the chance to explore a wide range of foods in a single meal. And no, you don't even have to leave the United States to find yourself some unique street staples.
Don't forget to tip
Don't forget to tip generously when dining solo, as it shows appreciation for good service and helps build a positive reputation for solo diners. Whether you're at a full-service restaurant or ordering at the counter, leaving a tip is an important gesture that acknowledges the effort and attention of the staff. Even more importantly, it's the mark of a good diner.
Tipping well goes beyond you, believe it or not. Your decision to tip fosters goodwill and encourages the feedback loop of good service, no matter what sort of place you're eating at. It's a way to express gratitude for the hospitality and help perpetuate the notion that solo diners are seen as appreciative and considerate guests. Even when you're ordering at a casual spot or from a food truck, a small tip can make a big difference to the staff who work hard in a notoriously underpaid and underappreciated industry.