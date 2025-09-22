9 Of The Biggest Candy Stores In The US

It would feel sacrilegious not to kick this list off with Cleveland's one and only B.A. Sweetie Candy Company. Some candy stores win hearts for their wide selections, while others are renowned for the shop's literal square footage. Offering 5,500 different candies across a 40,000-square-foot warehouse, B.A. Sweetie manages to do both. It was originally called Bag A Sweet Candy Co., but the store eventually abbreviated its name to just B.A. Sweetie. It has been a part of Cleveland since 1950, when two small-town brothers-in-law started bagging candy from their basement. The two went on to open their first official 1,200-square-foot shop on Brookpark Road. B.A. Sweetie got a major upgrade in 1982, when new owners Tom and Julie Scheiman moved the emporium over to a 4,000-square-foot space just a few miles west.

The staff aren't casual candy people either; they're experts, and the managers alone have a combined 100 years' worth of experience in the candy game. B.A. Sweetie claims to carry the largest variety of candies in the entire world, which explains the over-500,000 visitors in 2022 alone. Above all, this candy emporium is all about fun. The huge space houses a 36-hole mini-golf course, an old-timey soda shop, and all the candy you could ever dream of. If you can't make it to Ohio, don't worry — you can shop online or jump right into opening a wholesale account. You'll miss out on the experience, but it's better than nothing.

sweetiescandy.com

6770 Brookpark Rd., Cleveland, OH 44129

216-739-2244