If you've ever wondered what makes your Thai curry, piña colada, or sticky rice so rich and creamy, the answer is canned coconut milk. Canned coconut milk differs from coconut milk in a carton through a much higher ratio of coconut meat to water, resulting in a much creamier, full-bodied consistency that adds more heft to dishes while also bestowing subtle notes of nuttiness.

Canned coconut milk brands are plentiful, but Goya is one brand that you should avoid buying. While Goya is a well-known and ubiquitous brand for Latin American canned and packaged goods in North America, its canned coconut milk falls short of the mark. When Tasting Table did a ranking of canned coconut milk brands, Goya was rated as one of the worst due to its off-putting taste. Other reviews have echoed these sentiments, noting that the milk tastes almost as if it has gone bad, with a bitter and sour taste that completely masks any of the rich, nutty, slightly sweet notes you'd desire in a can of coconut milk. Some reviews even said it emitted a sour aroma straight out of the can.

While its consistency is thicker than carton coconut milk, Goya coconut milk is still thinner than competitor brands and often contains tiny, stubborn clumps that won't emulsify. Furthermore, while Goya asserts that its canned coconut milk contains no thickeners, it still contains sulfites that act as chemical preservatives. If you're a fan of all-natural, whole ingredients, this will count as yet another mark against Goya.