How To Tell If Coconut Milk Has Gone Bad

Poured in your coffee or used in your baked goods, coconut milk is a popular dairy alternative that offers creaminess and mildly sweet flavor in whatever it's used. Just like dairy milk and other alternatives made from almond or soy, this ingredient certainly doesn't last forever. You might already know when cow milk has gone rancid (the smell is quite revealing), but what about the signs of spoiled coconut milk? We've got the answer to prevent an unsavory sip.

No matter what brand of coconut milk you pick up at the grocery store, the signs that it's gone bad are all the same once the can or container is opened. The first sign that your coconut milk is past its prime is the smell. Coconut milk should put off a mild aroma of the tropical fruit, so if it smells sour at all, then it's time to toss it. The dairy alternative can be quite creamy or more watery depending on the brand, but any lumps after shaking is another surefire sign it's bad. And if you just can't tell but a sip of the milk doesn't taste right, it's best to throw it away instead of using it in your coconut milk recipes like fish curry.