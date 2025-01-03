How To Tell If Coconut Milk Has Gone Bad
Poured in your coffee or used in your baked goods, coconut milk is a popular dairy alternative that offers creaminess and mildly sweet flavor in whatever it's used. Just like dairy milk and other alternatives made from almond or soy, this ingredient certainly doesn't last forever. You might already know when cow milk has gone rancid (the smell is quite revealing), but what about the signs of spoiled coconut milk? We've got the answer to prevent an unsavory sip.
No matter what brand of coconut milk you pick up at the grocery store, the signs that it's gone bad are all the same once the can or container is opened. The first sign that your coconut milk is past its prime is the smell. Coconut milk should put off a mild aroma of the tropical fruit, so if it smells sour at all, then it's time to toss it. The dairy alternative can be quite creamy or more watery depending on the brand, but any lumps after shaking is another surefire sign it's bad. And if you just can't tell but a sip of the milk doesn't taste right, it's best to throw it away instead of using it in your coconut milk recipes like fish curry.
Tips to store coconut milk and how long the ingredient should last
When you store coconut milk the right way and use it accordingly, you will extend its shelf life, especially if it's unopened. If canned coconut milk is your choice, it can be stored at room temperature in your cabinet or pantry until it's time to cook. Meanwhile, some cartons of coconut milk might require refrigeration to stay fresh. But whether it's a can or a carton, once it's opened, any remaining coconut milk should be stored in the refrigerator. An airtight container is the best way to keep it fresh until you can use the rest.
Check the expiration date and usage instructions on your coconut milk, because that will reveal when you should use it. Generally, an opened container of coconut milk can last up to five days when properly stored. But to be safe, use those tips above to make sure the coconut milk appears safe to eat before it goes into your batch of dairy-free fudge. And if you are new to the ingredient, here are mistakes to avoid when using canned coconut milk — like not storing it correctly.