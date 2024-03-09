11 Popular Canned Coconut Milk Brands For A Creamy Texture, Ranked

The popularity of vegan lifestyles and dairy-free diets today has skyrocketed the demand for coconut milk. A study conducted by Future Market Insights indicates the projected market should reach nearly $2,200 million in sales by 2033, thanks to the drive towards more health-conscious food choices.

Because of its high fat content, some might find the idea that coconut milk has nutritional benefits questionable. But not all fats are bad for you. Coconut milk contains medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which break down quickly and immediately travel to your liver to provide your body energy. That also means that they are less likely to be stored as fat.

While you should refrain from overindulging in fatty foods, you can confidently cook with coconut milk. It is a staple in many Asian dishes and doubles as a milk substitute. It's also great for creating tasty desserts or whipping it into a cream. Canned coconut milk always comes in full-fat versions, but some brands offer a low-fat option. However, this style of milk may not be suitable for all recipes.

With such a growing market, there are now many coconut milk brands to choose from. In this guide, we reviewed 11 popular brands of coconut milk and ranked them from worst to best. We tested for taste, creaminess, and cost, plus nutritional value. More on our methodology is at the end of the article.