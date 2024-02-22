Use Coconut Milk Ice Cream For An Ultra-Creamy, Dairy-Free Chocolate Milkshake
Just because dairy is out of the picture doesn't mean you can't enjoy the creamy comfort of a cold milkshake. As Tasting Table developer Alexander Roberts notes in their iconic chocolate milkshake recipe, you can replicate the same chocolatey smoothness with coconut milk ice cream.
Ice cream made with coconut milk can be scooped up and plopped into a blender to make a lusciously rich texture that parallels, if not rivals, any dairy-packed milkshake. The vegan-friendly product is a crowd-pleasing favorite among milk-free eaters for both its taste and velvety texture. Look for coconut ice cream in the frozen foods section of your favorite grocery stores. The product is often stocked alongside traditional ice cream, where you'll also be able to find ice creams made with soy, almond milk, cashew milk, and oat milk. With so many milk alternatives to choose from, you can mix and match products to create a sweet, creamy milkshake that you can enjoy without having to worry about derailing dietary guidelines.
Sweet treats for all dietary preferences
You can try making your own coconut milk ice cream at home in an ice cream maker using coconut milk, vanilla, and a sweetener like agave syrup or sugar. You'll want to plan ahead, however, so that the blended ingredients have enough time to set in the freezer before you incorporate them into your milkshake-making attempts. Whipped cream can be made similarly, using chilled coconut cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract to whip into a fluffy perfection.
While you're on your homemade recipe bender, you can make a vegan chocolate sauce to drizzle along the inside of your glass before pouring in your blended milkshake. Simmer cocoa powder, vanilla extract, maple syrup, and a few tablespoons of your preferred liquid (choose your favorite kind of milk or use water), and you'll have a smooth syrup that can be cooled and incorporated into your sweet drink.
Once crowned with a dollop of coconut whipped cream and garnished with your favorite assortment of toppings like crushed nuts or maraschino cherries, this is a cool treat that truly delivers. After sipping this beauty, the absence of any dairy product will go unnoticed.