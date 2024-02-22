Use Coconut Milk Ice Cream For An Ultra-Creamy, Dairy-Free Chocolate Milkshake

You can try making your own coconut milk ice cream at home in an ice cream maker using coconut milk, vanilla, and a sweetener like agave syrup or sugar. You'll want to plan ahead, however, so that the blended ingredients have enough time to set in the freezer before you incorporate them into your milkshake-making attempts. Whipped cream can be made similarly, using chilled coconut cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract to whip into a fluffy perfection.

While you're on your homemade recipe bender, you can make a vegan chocolate sauce to drizzle along the inside of your glass before pouring in your blended milkshake. Simmer cocoa powder, vanilla extract, maple syrup, and a few tablespoons of your preferred liquid (choose your favorite kind of milk or use water), and you'll have a smooth syrup that can be cooled and incorporated into your sweet drink.

Once crowned with a dollop of coconut whipped cream and garnished with your favorite assortment of toppings like crushed nuts or maraschino cherries, this is a cool treat that truly delivers. After sipping this beauty, the absence of any dairy product will go unnoticed.