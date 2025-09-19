How To Give Your Steak A Las Vegas Upgrade

If there is a chef on this planet who understands the complexities of cooking the perfect steak every time, it is Jean-Georges Vongerichten. The celebrity chef, cookbook author, and restaurateur has been honing his craft for several decades. He is the mastermind behind 60 restaurants globally, including at the popular Jean Georges Steakhouse in New York City and Bellagio Fountain Club in Las Vegas.

His unique culinary style fuses his French heritage with his extensive training and experience traveling and working across Asia. Many of the techniques he applies to elevate a steak are a product of this marriage of traditional French cuisine with exotic and aromatic Asian flavors.

Chef Vongerichten has been gearing up for the upcoming Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is slated to be held at the Bellagio Fountain Club this coming November, where he will be joining other well-known Michelin Star chefs to create an unforgettable gourmet dining experience. Tasting Table had the chance to catch up with the chef ahead of the event to ask him about his top tips and techniques for transforming an ordinary steak into something worthy of a Las Vegas high-roller.