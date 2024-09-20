How Long Should You Dry Age Beef For The Best Flavor And Texture

Once you get a taste of dry-aged beef, it's hard to go back. The process strengthens the savory flavor of the meat while tenderizing it, resulting in beef that's indescribably good. If you're considering dry aging steak at home, you'll need to know how long to leave it for the best results.

Dry aging beef involves hanging the meat in a temperature-controlled environment for weeks on end. After some time, the enzymes in the beef begin to break down, giving way to meat that's softer and richer. When it comes to the amount of time to leave the beef, there's a sweet spot, and K.C. Gulbro knows it well. The chef ambassador for Certified Angus Beef and owner of FoxFire and Copper Fox stays within a set time frame when dry aging his own beef. "We dry ours for a minimum of 35 to 40 days, but the optimal time is 28 to 45," he says. "This time will allow your meat to tenderize and develop flavor."

At around two or three weeks of dry aging, the flavors begin to change, but the classic, umami flair of dry-aged beef is yet to appear. Once the four week mark is hit, the taste gets stronger and the texture is noticeably more tender. Gulbro allows his beef to age a little longer, which lends the meat a slightly tangy taste.