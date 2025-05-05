Level Up Your Red Wine Sauce With These 12 Secret Weapon Ingredients

It won't be a surprise that the most important ingredient in a red wine sauce is red wine — but the point is that not just any wine will do. The key to a successful sauce is to choose a high-quality red wine, because, as the saying goes, you should only cook with wine you would be happy to drink.

In terms of the particular grape you buy, the choice is up to you, though both chefs agree that cabernet sauvignon is an excellent choice. "Its deep, dark fruit flavors and firm tannins make it a great choice for sauces that will be paired with hearty dishes," says Guillaume Thivet, though they are not the only reds he would consider. Merlot, with its softer tannins, and Chianti, with its balance of fruit and acidity, can both work well too.

Richard Crespin also loves the idea of cabernet, but chooses a different pair as his alternative. "The red wines I normally use are cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir, and red blend," he explains. "These wines have great balance and hold well with any aromatics, demi-glace, or butter."

So, you have a wide range of red wines to choose from, and the variety you use may change depending on what you are serving. As long as you don't opt for the cheapest bottle on the shelf, your red wine sauce will have a great base to get it started.