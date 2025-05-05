Level Up Your Red Wine Sauce With These 12 Secret Weapon Ingredients
You may think that making a successful red wine sauce is a culinary accomplishment that can only be achieved by a professional chef, but that doesn't need to be the case. Making a classic sauce like this one is all about the balance of flavors, and if you nail that, your steak or chicken breast can be topped with a silky smooth jus that will make it feel restaurant standard.
To help you on your mission to master the red wine sauce, we sought the expertise of a couple of professional chefs. Richard Crespin is executive chef at 4 Saints Palm Springs and Guillaume Thivet is executive chef at Grand Brasserie. Between them, they have made more than a few red wine sauces, and have shared their favorite ingredients to enhance this French classic.
From essentials such as fresh herbs and butter, to more unusual ingredients like tamari, let's take a look at the 12 ingredients to level up your red wine sauce.
High-quality red wine
It won't be a surprise that the most important ingredient in a red wine sauce is red wine — but the point is that not just any wine will do. The key to a successful sauce is to choose a high-quality red wine, because, as the saying goes, you should only cook with wine you would be happy to drink.
In terms of the particular grape you buy, the choice is up to you, though both chefs agree that cabernet sauvignon is an excellent choice. "Its deep, dark fruit flavors and firm tannins make it a great choice for sauces that will be paired with hearty dishes," says Guillaume Thivet, though they are not the only reds he would consider. Merlot, with its softer tannins, and Chianti, with its balance of fruit and acidity, can both work well too.
Richard Crespin also loves the idea of cabernet, but chooses a different pair as his alternative. "The red wines I normally use are cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir, and red blend," he explains. "These wines have great balance and hold well with any aromatics, demi-glace, or butter."
So, you have a wide range of red wines to choose from, and the variety you use may change depending on what you are serving. As long as you don't opt for the cheapest bottle on the shelf, your red wine sauce will have a great base to get it started.
Shallots
Once you have chosen a delicious bottle of red wine to be the star of your sauce, it is time to start layering the flavors with supporting ingredients. Shallots are a favorite addition for Richard Crespin, and he considers them one of the essential components of a good red wine sauce.
Shallots are similar to onions, and come from the same family, but they have a milder taste that complements the red wine nicely, giving a boost of flavor without being overpowering. Slice the shallots very thinly and saute them in butter until they turn translucent. The key is not to rush them; instead, let them soften in their own time. Gently cooking them will bring out their natural sweetness and add beautiful, subtle notes to the sauce. Even if you are in a hurry, don't skip the step of sauteing the shallots. If they are undercooked, the flavor will be too pungent and will throw off the balance of the whole dish.
Herbs
Every home cook knows that herbs are a fundamental ingredient in most savory dishes, creating big flavors even from tiny quantities. Your red wine sauce is no different, and adding a select few herbs can elevate the flavor profile.
Richard Crespin states the importance of including herbs, naming them as one of the three essential ingredients of the sauce alongside wine and shallots. Guillaume Thivet picks out three in particular, naming thyme, rosemary, and bay leaves as his favorite supporting ingredients.
Rosemary and thyme are classic choices that go well together and will complement other elements of the dish well, such as roast potatoes and red meat. Chop the herbs finely to release as much of the oils as possible, as that is where the punch of flavor will come from. Since they are hardy, woody herbs, they can be added to the sauce early on without losing their potency.
Bay leaves are a little different and won't make it into the final dish. Add one or two whole leaves to the sauce near the start, allowing them to simmer away and infuse their aromatic taste. Strain before serving and discard them. The delicate flavor will remain, but the tough, indigestible leaves will be left behind.
Good quality stock or demi-glace
One of the crucial components of any great sauce is the quality of stock you add, as starting with an inferior product will have a great impact on the final result. Guillaume Thivet highlights the importance of this, stating that "Stock or demi-glace needs to be rich already to be able to achieve great results at the end." It is worth taking some time at the start to create a rich flavorful base, and benefit from a fantastic sauce by the end.
A demi-glace is a rich stock that has been reduced to create an intense elixir that is much thicker than its counterpart. If you want your red wine sauce to be restaurant quality, a stock cube is not going to cut it. Where possible, make a homemade beef or veal stock for maximum results. If that simply isn't an option, buy a high-quality store version and reduce it down. Though it takes a little more time to create a great stock, your sauce, and your guests, will thank you for it.
Roasted carrot puree
Beyond the elements that the chefs consider essential for a red wine sauce, there are other ingredients that may seem unusual, but can be game changers. For Richard Crespin, one of these left-field ingredients is roasted carrot puree. "I like adding roasted carrot juice/puree to my red wine reduction," he explains. "It adds sweetness to the tangy sauce. It also works well with grilled meats."
While the thought of adding pureed carrots to a silky red wine sauce may be unexpected, they will give a deep sweetness to the sauce that will contrast with the acidity from the red wine. By roasting the carrots first, they will have a chance to caramelize, and the sweet flavor will be intensified. Once blended into a smooth puree, they will add to the glossy nature of the sauce and give it a little more substance. If you want to be super efficient, you could even serve roasted carrots as a side dish, pureeing a few for the sauce, then serving the rest sprinkled with a little thyme and a twist of salt.
Mirepoix
You may not be familiar with the term mirepoix, but if you've ever made a soup or a sauce, chances are you've already made one. The fancy-sounding concoction is simply diced carrots, onions, and celery sauteed gently to create a tasty foundation for a sauce, soup, or stew.
Guillaume Thivet believes that a mirepoix is an essential component of a red wine sauce, and considers it a key element alongside the stock and the wine. The key to a great mirepoix is to dice the veggies evenly to ensure they all cook at the same speed.
Saute on a low heat to soften them without browning. You will be amazed at the extent to which these humble vegetables can lift your sauce, helping you toward the delicious end goal.
Butter
If you want your red wine sauce to be silky and smooth — and why wouldn't you? — you can't miss out the vital ingredient of butter. Even if you are usually hesitant to cook with butter, in this case, it is non-negotiable.
Add the butter when your sauce is nearly finished, and stir it in quickly as you watch the sauce start to glisten and thicken slightly. To create a luxurious sauce, your butter should be cold when you add it, as this will prevent the sauce from splitting and ruining all of your hard work.
Richard Crespin takes the addition of butter even further, using it as a star ingredient in the red wine-based beurre rouge. "My favorite red wine sauce we are using currently is our beurre rouge," he says, which is served with pan-seared scallops and bacon risotto. Without a generous helping of butter, your sauce will be lacking that restaurant-quality shine, so don't be shy and add in just a little more than you were planning to.
Bonito flakes
If you fancy adding a super savory note to your red wine sauce, Guillaume Thivet has an unusual suggestion. Tuna flakes may not seem a likely option, but he swears by it. "I like to add bonito flakes ... because they intensify the umami side of the sauce and accentuate the rich flavor of the red wine sauce," he explains.
Umami, that sought-after fifth flavor, can be difficult to get right, but when you do, it is like a savory party for your taste buds. Bonito flakes are packed with concentrated umami goodness, which will contrast with the richness of the sauce and give a totally different take on the classic red wine jus.
If using bonito flakes, be restrained with the amount you add. Too much will have a huge impact on the flavor of the sauce and take in a direction that just won't work. Add a tiny amount to begin with, let them infuse, and then you can add a little more if the sauce still needs a savory boost.
Balsamic vinegar
One of the joys of home cooking is being playful with ingredients and trying out new combinations. While it may be a daunting prospect to improvise with a classic such as a red wine sauce, Guillaume Thivet encourages a bit of spontaneity. "For a richer, smoother red wine sauce at home, focus on flavor development through reduction, using quality ingredients, and seasoning properly," he reminds us. "Don't be afraid to experiment, but always use quality products."
One fun addition you can add to the red wine sauce is a good-quality balsamic vinegar. It will lift the sauce and provide a delicious tang that will complement the wine rather than overpower it. A quality balsamic will have sweet notes rather than overly acidic ones. Aged balsamic vinegar from Modena has a thick, syrupy consistency and sweet flavor that will enhance the sauce more than a cheaper version. It may cost a bit more, but just a few drops are all you need to give your sauce a boost.
Dijon mustard
If you want to give your red wine sauce a boost with a hint of spice and add an extra layer of flavor, Dijon mustard is your friend. It will add a little heat to the sauce while still keeping the mellow vibe, and will also complement any meat you are serving the sauce with.
Using Dijon mustard instead of another variety is the key to getting the level of heat right without overpowering the more delicate flavors. Unlike the much hotter English mustard made from brown mustard seeds and the milder yellow mustard from white seeds, Dijon is made from a mixture of black and brown seeds and is mixed with verjus or vinegar, which gives it a signature tang. The subtle piquant note cuts through the richness of the sauce, but only add a teaspoon to your sauce, or it will overwhelm the balance of flavor and dominate, when instead you want it to complement the rest of the ingredients.
Garlic
Adding garlic to your red wine sauce is not essential, but it can add a beautiful, fragrant flavor if you get the balance just right. Raw or undercooked garlic has much too harsh a flavor and will overpower the sauce, so cooking it well is crucial.
Guillaume Thivet adds garlic with his mirepoix, and this is a good tactic, as it allows the aromatic flavor to infuse the base of the sauce and mellow the pungent taste. Thinly sliced garlic burns easily and tastes very bitter, so adding it along with the onions, celery, and carrot reduces the chance of that happening. Keep the heat low and let the garlic soften gently and release its delicious aroma into your kitchen.
Another way to avoid the bitterness of raw garlic is to roast a few cloves in the oven before adding them to the sauce. Roasting enhances the sweetness and allows you to enjoy the flavor of garlic in the sauce without knocking off the balance.
Tamari
Another great option to add some umami goodness into your red wine sauce is to take advantage of tamari. Similar to soy sauce, tamari has a richer consistency and is less salty, meaning it can enhance your sauce without throwing off the seasoning.
Guillaume Thivet likes to add tamari to his red wine sauce, particularly alongside a pinch of bonito flakes, for a double umami hit. Add a splash of tamari as the sauce reduces to enhance the depth of flavor in the sauce.
Remember that a red wine sauce doesn't have to be used solely as an accompaniment to meat. Richard Crespin likes to use it in more innovative ways, too, saying, "Another way we are using red wine sauce is by poaching eggs in the sauce. We serve the red wine poached eggs on toasted brioche with grilled asparagus, topped with Manchego cheese and the beurre rouge." Once you have mastered the basics of a red wine sauce, you can start to experiment with bolder additions and use the sauce on a variety of dishes.