Before Tossing Your Cabinets In A Kitchen Remodel, Jenn Todryk Recommends This Alternative
Kitchen renovations can get incredibly costly. If you've set a firm budget, there are plenty of ways to keep your kitchen renovation affordable. For instance, if you're ready to upgrade your kitchen cabinets but the existing ones are still in pretty good condition, you don't need to toss them. Jenn Todryk of HGTV's "No Demo Reno" has a much better solution.
If you're committed to an eco-friendly kitchen renovation, selling your cabinets is a great option — and it's wallet-friendly as well as environmentally friendly. You can sell your cabinets on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, or another local online reseller. Start by removing everything from the cabinets, cleaning them, and taking photos of them while they are still installed. That will show them in their best light and let potential buyers see how they will look when they are installed in their own home.
So, how much can you get for used kitchen cabinets if you resell them? The answer depends upon their size and condition as well as their design and materials. Old or damaged cabinets or ones made of MDF may not be worth as much. Larger sets of cabinets, custom cabinets, and natural wood cabinets are likely to get more. You can look at other listings for used cabinets in your area to get a sense of what people are getting for them. Because so many people are interested in buying affordable kitchen cabinets, you might be surprised by how much extra money you can make.
You can also repurpose (or donate) used kitchen cabinets
If you don't want to go through the hassle of selling your cabinets, you have other options. Cabinets that are in good condition can be donated to Habitat for Humanity. They may even pick them up for you. Check with your local HabiStore first, but most locations accept cabinets that are in good condition and complete with all doors, drawers, and hardware attached. The HabiStore will then sell them, and the proceeds will be used to fund the nonprofit's work in your community.
There are also a lot of creative ways to repurpose old kitchen cabinets into clever storage solutions elsewhere in your home. Cabinets that are in good condition can find new life with a little TLC, paint, or paint-free cabinet upgrades. You can install the upper half of the cabinets above a desk for added storage, or add a tabletop to create a desk or work table. You can use a row of cabinets in your den or living room to build a custom entertainment center. The dining room is the perfect place to store kitchen items like holiday plates, small appliances, napkins, glassware, and more. Install your kitchen cabinets there to create a buffet cabinet for storage.
Cabinets can also be used in your garage, basement, or utility room for extra storage. Install them in your laundry room or craft room to create a functional workspace and get rid of clutter by storing extra supplies out of sight.