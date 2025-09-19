Before Tossing Your Cabinets In A Kitchen Remodel, Jenn Todryk Recommends This Alternative

Kitchen renovations can get incredibly costly. If you've set a firm budget, there are plenty of ways to keep your kitchen renovation affordable. For instance, if you're ready to upgrade your kitchen cabinets but the existing ones are still in pretty good condition, you don't need to toss them. Jenn Todryk of HGTV's "No Demo Reno" has a much better solution.

If you're committed to an eco-friendly kitchen renovation, selling your cabinets is a great option — and it's wallet-friendly as well as environmentally friendly. You can sell your cabinets on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, or another local online reseller. Start by removing everything from the cabinets, cleaning them, and taking photos of them while they are still installed. That will show them in their best light and let potential buyers see how they will look when they are installed in their own home.

So, how much can you get for used kitchen cabinets if you resell them? The answer depends upon their size and condition as well as their design and materials. Old or damaged cabinets or ones made of MDF may not be worth as much. Larger sets of cabinets, custom cabinets, and natural wood cabinets are likely to get more. You can look at other listings for used cabinets in your area to get a sense of what people are getting for them. Because so many people are interested in buying affordable kitchen cabinets, you might be surprised by how much extra money you can make.