This Beautiful And Eco-Friendly Countertop Option Is A Showstopper In Modern Kitchens

If you're looking for a countertop option that is both beautiful and sustainable, you may be surprised to learn about one that comes straight from the volcanic ranges of France and Italy: lava stone. Volcanic rock, though perhaps an unlikely material for modern kitchens, is rising in popularity due to its unique beauty with all its natural imperfections, including natural cracks and striations. But it's also extremely customizable to glaze and fit a range of everyday kitchens, especially those with modern, sleek accents.

A completely natural, recyclable, and renewable material, lava stone is known for its sustainability, unique look, and durability. Lava stone, as you may expect, can withstand extreme temperatures and conditions, which renders it unlikely to break, warp, or scratch in your kitchen. This also contributes to sustainability, since you probably won't have to replace it over the countertop's lifetime.

Like other similar stone countertop options (such as the ultra-durable sintered stone), lava stone is quite customizable. Though it comes in a variety of natural finishes, this countertop is offered in a variety of unique colors, from teal to eggplant purple. This is done by applying an enamel glaze that gives it a unique and beautiful exterior, from shiny to matte.