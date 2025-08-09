Don't Install A Concrete Kitchen Countertop Before Considering This Maintenance Cost
Kitchen redesigns can really run you through the wringer. From choosing the right cabinets to appliances that fit in the space you have and work with your overall style, you have to invest a lot of time and money to get this done right. When it comes to something as utilitarian as countertops, you definitely don't want to make a choice that's going to look bad or perform poorly. While concrete has been touted for many years as a great option for kitchen countertops, you need to keep one thing in mind — concrete needs to be sealed regularly.
Concrete has the benefit of being adaptable to any kitchen. It can be poured to fit any size or layout, and can be cut to accommodate sinks, shelves, and appliances. It's durable, scratch-resistant, and may outlast most countertops of other materials. But if it's not properly sealed, it can absorb stains and odors. The surface may also develop unsightly scuffs, and acidic spills can even etch it. Since concrete is so porous, there's a danger of excessive bacterial growth if it's not sealed properly.
The problem is that this will be a recurring maintenance cost. You don't need to just seal your concrete countertops when you first install them; sealing is an annual commitment.
The cost of sealing concrete countertops
According to Angi, the average price for concrete countertops is around $3,500. You'll need to seal the surface each year, which can cost about $50 for a small DIY job, or up to $150 if you hire a professional. You'll also need to set aside about two days to allow the counters to dry after sealing. These numbers can vary drastically, however, depending on what sort of sealant you use. You need to ensure the sealant is food-safe, and higher quality options that last longer may cost closer to $200.
If you're just installing the countertops and this is the first sealing, you may need to wait up to 6 days before installing sinks or getting them wet. The exact time may vary depending on local conditions like temperature and humidity.
Concrete countertops are extremely durable. They can be very stylish and practical as well. Compared to some other materials, like laminate, they can really elevate the overall look of your kitchen. But you do need to be aware of the limitations before committing to something you may end up keeping forever. If you're okay with the annual cost and effort it takes to maintain them, concrete countertops could serve you well. But if you're not interested in such regular upkeep, you may want to look at other countertop materials.