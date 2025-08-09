Don't Install A Concrete Kitchen Countertop Before Considering This Maintenance Cost

Kitchen redesigns can really run you through the wringer. From choosing the right cabinets to appliances that fit in the space you have and work with your overall style, you have to invest a lot of time and money to get this done right. When it comes to something as utilitarian as countertops, you definitely don't want to make a choice that's going to look bad or perform poorly. While concrete has been touted for many years as a great option for kitchen countertops, you need to keep one thing in mind — concrete needs to be sealed regularly.

Concrete has the benefit of being adaptable to any kitchen. It can be poured to fit any size or layout, and can be cut to accommodate sinks, shelves, and appliances. It's durable, scratch-resistant, and may outlast most countertops of other materials. But if it's not properly sealed, it can absorb stains and odors. The surface may also develop unsightly scuffs, and acidic spills can even etch it. Since concrete is so porous, there's a danger of excessive bacterial growth if it's not sealed properly.

The problem is that this will be a recurring maintenance cost. You don't need to just seal your concrete countertops when you first install them; sealing is an annual commitment.