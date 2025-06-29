This Ultra-Durable Countertop Material Is Redefining Modern Kitchens — And No, It's Not Quartz

While engineered quartz certainly made its impact on kitchen design — delivering consistent patterns and colorings at decent prices compared to its counterparts, granite and marble — there's a new kid on the block. And this kid is making waves not just in durability, longevity, and consistency in design, but in sustainability, eco-friendliness, hygiene, and a vast array of additional applications that are redefining modern kitchens. It's called sintered stone.

With the ability to be formed into fully customizable slabs made from 100% raw materials, this man-made engineered stone is taking modern kitchens to the next level. To learn more, we reached out to Artem Kropovinsky, founder of award-winning New York-based interior design firm, Arsight Studio. From countertops to drawer fronts, cabinetry, and even appliances to match the theme and design of your kitchen, sintered stone is "great for modern kitchens where performance and minimal seams matter," said Kropovinsky.

But the benefits go deeper than that. Kropovinsky shares, "Sintered stone is durable, heat and stain resistant, and comes in a wide range of looks." This is especially true compared to its compatriot, quartz. These properties develop during the production process, where the raw materials of natural quartz, silica, clay, and feldspar are exposed to extremely high temperatures and pressure that fuse the materials together so thoroughly that the solid end product can withstand high heat from steaming hot pots and pans, spills and stains from messy sauces and juices, and last far longer than its peers without regular maintenance. In addition to this package of benefits, sintered stone is created in hours with an end product that would take Mother Nature millenia to form.