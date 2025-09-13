The Unexpected Fruit You Should Be Baking Into Your Bread

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bread is one of the oldest staples on earth and remains a beloved part of every meal, based on just how many types of bread exist. One way to upgrade a bread recipe is to add inclusions, and tomatoes are the unexpected fruit that will take bread to delicious new heights.

Tomatoes come in numerous varieties, but they're all bursting with sweet, tangy umami, and baking will only serve to enhance these savory fruits. Tomatoes also contain a lot of water, which will help keep the bread moist. Plus, since you'll be baking them, bread is a great recipe to use up older tomatoes before they spoil.

There are many ways to incorporate tomatoes into your bread recipe. If you're making a savory quick bread, for example, you can puree tomatoes and add them to the batter as a wet ingredient. If you're making a yeast-based bread, you can incorporate roasted cherry tomatoes into the premade dough. You can also use sliced tomatoes or halved cherry tomatoes as toppings for flatbreads like focaccia or naan. For that matter, you can doctor up store-bought bread dough with tomato inclusions and toppings. We've already come up with various ways to transform Trader Joe's pizza dough into focaccia and cheese sticks. Press cherry tomatoes into pizza dough before baking it for shortcut focaccia. You can also roll tomato puree, herbs, and garlic into Pillsbury crescent or biscuit dough to make tomato and garlic knots.