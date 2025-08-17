How To Turn Trader Joe's Pizza Dough Into The Easiest Cheesy Side Dish

Trader Joe's is famous for taking the grunt work out of everyday meals by providing a wealth of pre-made frozen products, from Indian meals to frozen pizzas. Trader Joe's pizza dough may not be a meal in and of itself, but its versatility knows no bounds. One of the easiest ways to utilize Trader Joe's pizza dough is by turning it into cheese sticks.

Trader Joe's frozen pizza dough is essentially an all-purpose dough that you can shape into anything and pair with any flavor. To that effect, we've cut and twisted T.J.'s pizza dough into buttery soft pretzels, spread cinnamon-sugar butter over them to roll into cinnamon rolls, and even transformed it into focaccia with the help of olive oil and herbs. But all of these transformations require much more work than cheese bread, which is even easier to make than the intended pizza because there's no sauce or extra toppings involved.

To make cheese bread, simply roll thawed Trader Joe's pizza dough with a rolling pin into before transferring it to a baking pan. Brush the dough with seasoned butter or olive oil, then sprinkle generously with parmesan and mozzarella and slide the pan into a preheated 425 Fahrenheit oven to bake for between 8 and 12 minutes. When you pull the bubbly cheesy bread out of the oven, use a pizza cutter or even a pair of scissors to cut them into sticks.