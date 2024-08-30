Turn Trader Joe's Pizza Dough Into Cinnamon Rolls For An Easy Yet Decadent Breakfast
Anyone who has ever made their own homemade cinnamon rolls can tell you that it is a labor of love — to say the least. Not only do you have to get the perfect ratio of ingredients, but you also have to let your dough proof for several hours (in the case of some recipes). Luckily, you can still get the experience of making your own homemade cinnamon rolls by skipping a couple of steps and instead using a replacement for your dough. In this case, pizza dough makes for a seamless substitute.
Pizza dough has the same fluffy qualities as classic cinnamon roll dough. Although, it's often made without the enriching ingredients found in cinnamon roll dough, namely butter, eggs, and milk. So while it's not an exact 1-for-1 replacement for the classic, soft, and buttery cinnamon rolls, it will do in a pinch. And fear not, you won't have to make your own pizza dough, either. Instead, turn to your favorite grocery store: Trader Joe's.
Your local Trader Joe's carries regular pizza dough in stock, as well as a gluten-free version of this product that you could try. Plus, the fan-favorite grocer also carries all of the ingredients you need to make this recipe uniquely your own.
Transforming your dough couldn't be easier
The key to working with pizza dough, regardless of what you're making, is to set the bag of dough out on the counter beforehand so that it's at room temperature. This will make the Trader Joe's pizza dough easier to work and shape into your puffy cinnamon rolls. Then, you'll want to roll out the dough into a large rectangle. It shouldn't be so thin that you can see through it, but it also shouldn't feel like you're biting into a slice of sandwich bread. From there, you can lather on your cinnamon and sugar mixture, with a little bit of butter, as desired, and then tightly roll up the rectangle into a log.
You can use floss to slice perfect cinnamon rolls or opt for a sharp knife instead. Once each roll has been shaped, they are all set to bake. To give this breakfast treat more of a dessert feel, don't forget to add a thick glaze to the top. Vanilla is an agreeable option, but a maple or raspberry-infused glaze could also add a new flavor dimension to your pizza dough cinnamon rolls. You can also upgrade your rolls by adding in apple butter, sliced apple pieces, or pecans. It's the simple breakfast hack you won't want to skip, and it gives you just another reason to pick up a bag of pizza dough from Trader Joe's.