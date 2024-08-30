Turn Trader Joe's Pizza Dough Into Cinnamon Rolls For An Easy Yet Decadent Breakfast

Anyone who has ever made their own homemade cinnamon rolls can tell you that it is a labor of love — to say the least. Not only do you have to get the perfect ratio of ingredients, but you also have to let your dough proof for several hours (in the case of some recipes). Luckily, you can still get the experience of making your own homemade cinnamon rolls by skipping a couple of steps and instead using a replacement for your dough. In this case, pizza dough makes for a seamless substitute.

Pizza dough has the same fluffy qualities as classic cinnamon roll dough. Although, it's often made without the enriching ingredients found in cinnamon roll dough, namely butter, eggs, and milk. So while it's not an exact 1-for-1 replacement for the classic, soft, and buttery cinnamon rolls, it will do in a pinch. And fear not, you won't have to make your own pizza dough, either. Instead, turn to your favorite grocery store: Trader Joe's.

Your local Trader Joe's carries regular pizza dough in stock, as well as a gluten-free version of this product that you could try. Plus, the fan-favorite grocer also carries all of the ingredients you need to make this recipe uniquely your own.