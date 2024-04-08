The Unique Trader Joe's Store Located In A Charming NYC Landmark

Tucked amid its myriad storefronts in strip malls across America, Trader Joe's has a few treasures worth finding, not just longtime fan-favorite foods like Mandarin Orange Chicken and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, but to experience the architectural gems that house some of the quirky brand's most unique outlets. We're talking about places like the 1939 Art Deco movie theater that's home to a Trader Joe's in Houston, Texas and the 1908 armory-turned-gymnasium-turned-sock-hop-venue that's now a Trader Joe's in Media, Pennsylvania. (The basement of the one-time armory is home to the Pennsylvania Veterans Museum.) One of the grocery store chain's most recent — and perhaps most iconic — locations is hidden in plain sight on the Upper East Side.

Opened in December 2021, Trader Joe's at Queensboro Bridge showcases the historic venue tucked beneath the bridge where it crosses over East 59th Street. A designated New York City landmark since 1974, original features of the structure include a soaring Guastavino-style ceiling. Developed in the 19th century by Spanish master builder Rafael Guastavino, the patented system utilizes interlocking tiles and thin layers of mortar to create gracefully curved self-supporting overhead space. The result is a cathedral-like ambience, making a shopping trip to this particular Trader Joe's seem more like a visit to Newport, Rhode Island's Gilded Age mansions than a chore to cross off a never-ending to-do list. In an interesting twist, the debut of Trader Joe's at the chain's Queensboro Bridge location is a return to the landmark location's roots.