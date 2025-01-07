How To Make Breadsticks From Store-Bought Pizza Dough

There's not much that store-bought pizza dough can't do. For one, it can be repurposed for a sweet batch of cinnamon rolls (no proofing required), or it can be transformed into an inverted pizza (read as: a calzone). But, one of the best uses for this handy ingredient, which can be found in the refrigerated or frozen section of most grocery stores, is for homemade breadsticks.

Advertisement

Once your pizza dough is rolled out on a flat, floured surface, you can slice it into thin strips. If you like breadsticks with a little snap to them, you'll only want to slice them about ¼ of an inch thick. But, if you like fluffy breadsticks, like the beloved Olive Garden variety, you'll want to stick to 1-inch thick sticks. Then, sprinkle on oil and your toppings of choosing and pop them into the oven until they're golden brown. Not only do these breadsticks make an excellent accompaniment for a charcuterie board, but you can also serve them as a side dish for a simple pasta dinner.