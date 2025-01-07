How To Make Breadsticks From Store-Bought Pizza Dough
There's not much that store-bought pizza dough can't do. For one, it can be repurposed for a sweet batch of cinnamon rolls (no proofing required), or it can be transformed into an inverted pizza (read as: a calzone). But, one of the best uses for this handy ingredient, which can be found in the refrigerated or frozen section of most grocery stores, is for homemade breadsticks.
Once your pizza dough is rolled out on a flat, floured surface, you can slice it into thin strips. If you like breadsticks with a little snap to them, you'll only want to slice them about ¼ of an inch thick. But, if you like fluffy breadsticks, like the beloved Olive Garden variety, you'll want to stick to 1-inch thick sticks. Then, sprinkle on oil and your toppings of choosing and pop them into the oven until they're golden brown. Not only do these breadsticks make an excellent accompaniment for a charcuterie board, but you can also serve them as a side dish for a simple pasta dinner.
Breadsticks made easy
Traditionally, these sticks are made savory — and topped with things like melted butter, salt, and herbs. While this is a fine pairing for a perfect breadstick, you can also take some creative license in what you want your breadsticks to taste like. For example, you may want to try a Middle Eastern-inspired breadstick topped with za'atar. It would be excellent to dip in a yogurt spread like toum. Or, you could try for more of a breakfast feel and add a sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning to your breadsticks — just don't forget to serve them with whipped cream cheese.
Since the pizza dough has a neutral flavor, it might be worth it to try a sweet breadstick, too. Roll the butter-covered sticks in cinnamon sugar as soon as they come out of the oven. Serve with a little ramekin of vanilla icing, melted chocolate, or caramel sauce for a simple dessert. You may not even be able to guess that it was made possible with leftover pizza dough!