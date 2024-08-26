Trader Joe's Pizza Dough Takes The Work Out Of Making Fresh Focaccia

Scratch-made focaccia is an easy home project. But the yeasty flatbread requires two lengthy rises — one in the fridge and one at room temperature — to incur that bubbly airy crumb that sets it apart from other types of bread. So if you don't have the hours it takes for focaccia dough to complete its rises, Trader Joe's pizza dough is the quick and easy shortcut to delicious, bouncy focaccia in under two hours.

Trader Joe's pizza dough has already gone through the lengthy initial rising process, cutting your prep time down to a fraction of what it takes to make fully homemade. Trader Joe's offers various flavored pizza doughs, so you can also save yourself the cost and labor of incorporating different seasonings by buying pre-seasoned dough.

All you need to execute this clever hack is a package of pizza dough from Trader Joe's refrigerated section, plus olive oil, and any extra seasonings or toppings you fancy. Let the pizza dough sit out until it reaches room temperature before adding it to a round or rectangular baking dish drizzled with a generous amount of olive oil. Then stretch the dough until it covers the base of your baking pan, drizzle with even more olive oil, cover it, and let it sit for between 30 minutes and an hour. Then comes the fun part: Pressing your fingers into the dough to create focaccia's trademark dimples before sliding it into the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for around 25 minutes.