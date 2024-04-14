The Cheesy Trader Joe's Product With A Bonus Ingredient For Dipping Bread

If you're someone who frequently shops at Trader Joe's, then you're probably always on the lookout for exciting products to check out — if this is you, then you need to know about the marinated fresh mozzarella. This product consists of mozzarella soaked in an oil-based marinade that consists of an oil blend of olive oil and canola oil, as well as garlic and spices. And while the marinated cheese is delicious, it's also important that you don't overlook the marinade that it comes in.

As you may have seen on TikTok, the spiced oil is perfect for dipping bread. To give this a try, pick out your favorite bread — a baguette or focaccia would both be great options — and dip a piece right into the oil. You can also drizzle the oil over the bread if you prefer. Plus, bread is not the only food that tastes delicious dipped into the spiced oil blend — you can also use crackers or veggies as the dipping vessel for the tasty oil. Even certain fruits, such as apples, pears, or apricots would pair well with the dip.