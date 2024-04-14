The Cheesy Trader Joe's Product With A Bonus Ingredient For Dipping Bread
If you're someone who frequently shops at Trader Joe's, then you're probably always on the lookout for exciting products to check out — if this is you, then you need to know about the marinated fresh mozzarella. This product consists of mozzarella soaked in an oil-based marinade that consists of an oil blend of olive oil and canola oil, as well as garlic and spices. And while the marinated cheese is delicious, it's also important that you don't overlook the marinade that it comes in.
As you may have seen on TikTok, the spiced oil is perfect for dipping bread. To give this a try, pick out your favorite bread — a baguette or focaccia would both be great options — and dip a piece right into the oil. You can also drizzle the oil over the bread if you prefer. Plus, bread is not the only food that tastes delicious dipped into the spiced oil blend — you can also use crackers or veggies as the dipping vessel for the tasty oil. Even certain fruits, such as apples, pears, or apricots would pair well with the dip.
Other ways to use the spice-infused oil from marinated mozzarella
If you want to use the spice-infused oil from TJ's marinated mozzarella for more than just dipping bread, you'll be happy to know there are plenty of options — starting with using it for a dressing for your favorite salad. The oil is certainly flavorful enough to be used on its own as a dressing, such as paired with a simple apple harvest salad. Or, you could use the marinade as one component for a vinaigrette — for example, you can use it to replace the normal olive oil in the vinaigrette for Tasting Table's everyday salad with herby lemon vinaigrette for a more flavorful spin on the dressing.
You can also use it to make a sandwich a little bit more flavorful, either in place of a condiment or alongside another condiment. A sweet and savory club sandwich or a green goddess sandwich would pair well with the oil-spice blend, but you can add it to just about any sandwich you want to take to the next level. Or, maybe you want to make the ultimate grilled cheese — you could even use the marinated mozzarella itself — then dip it into the oil for the perfect combination of bread, cheese, oil, and spices in each bite.