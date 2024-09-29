What To Keep In Mind When Adding Inclusions To Your Bread Dough, According To An Expert

There are dozens of different types of bread which is great for those who get bored with the same old loaf. But if your bread routine is becoming too rote, there are plenty of ways to make homemade bread better; one of which is adding inclusions. To find out the ins and outs of bread inclusions, we talked to Nathan Myhrvold, founder of Modernist Cuisine and co-author of "Modernist Bread at Home."

"Additional ingredients, which are called inclusions, open up a wide world of possibilities for your baking," Myhrvold told Tasting Table. This could be something as simple as adding raisins and nuts or as complicated as a hazelnut butter swirl. "When adding inclusions to a dough, you must consider particle size along with the texture and other traits of the ingredient," Myhrvold continued. "This will help you determine how much of an ingredient you can add to your dough without compromising its integrity."

A primary factor in determining how to incorporate a specific inclusion is the texture or consistency, which we're going to use to help separate all possible inclusions into two groups: Solid inclusions and liquid inclusions. "Certain inclusions, like liquids or purees, will become an integral part of the dough's foundation," he explained. "Other types of additions, like swirls or chunks, will coexist within the dough."