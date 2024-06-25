This Is Exactly When You Should Add Inclusions When Making Sourdough

Homemade sourdough exemplifies what makes artisan bread so special: It's a labor of love to achieve a loaf with that tangy flavor, irresistibly soft airy interior, and crunchy crust. But inclusions can elevate a sourdough recipe to something even more special. Whether you use nuts, seeds, olives, fruits, herbs, or cheese, add-ins introduce new flavors and delightful textural contrasts, making each bite much more interesting. However, if you don't knead them into the dough at the right time, they could fall out or even inhibit the bread's rise.

For the best results, add inclusions during the second or third set of stretches and folds. By this point in the kneading stage, the dough has already gone through plenty of stretching and folding, so it's had the opportunity develop enough gluten, without any interference from add-ins. A robust gluten network is capable of supporting inclusions without dropping them, including hard ingredients like nuts and seeds.

Secondly, adding inclusions after you've fermented the dough can deflate it, ruining the rise that you've waited for all this time. It's better to do it before the fermentation stage. Lastly, with one or two more sets of stretch and folds remaining, the inclusions will be mixed and evenly distributed within the dough. This way, you don't need to worry about overworking your dough just to spread the add-ins around.