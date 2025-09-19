The Aldi Croissant Buns Redditors Rave About
Aldi may be a discount grocer, but we've still managed to find plenty of quality breads. Aldi's packaged bread is arguably more varied than its American grocery store counterparts. Even Aldi's variety of baked goods are worth exploring. While we ranked butter croissants low on the list of store-bought croissants, the croissant buns are a seasonal specialty item that Redditors rave about.
As its name implies, Aldi croissant buns are a cross between a sandwich bun and a croissant. They have a flaky pastry top akin to croissant rolls you see stuffed with cream, but the thick underbelly has more of a fluffy bread-like crumb that you can slice in half for sandwiches. A Redditor wrote, "these are my favorite bread item that Aldi carries," a sentiment echoed by many Aldi customers on the same thread. As for texture and structure, one Redditor comments, "they aren't light and flaky like their regular croissants. They hold up like a bun ... they are still very buttery though." Even though they aren't flaky the whole way through, says another Redditor, "I was blown away with how soft and delicious they are." They give you the best of both worlds by giving you a crispy, flaky top and a soft, pillowy center that holds up under the weight of spreads, proteins, and toppings. The only complaints to be seen were that the croissant buns run out quickly and aren't a permanent part of the Aldi's baked breads lineup.
What to make with Aldi's croissant buns
In addition to singing their praise, Redditors also give plenty of ideas on how best to use Aldi's croissant buns. Breakfast sandwiches were amongst the most common applications, and they'd certainly be an improvement on an English muffin in this recipe for the ultimate egg sandwich. Dip the croissants in an egg wash to stuff with cheese, apples, and candied bacon like we do in this recipe for sweet and spicy French toast breakfast sandwich.
Breakfast isn't the only meal for these croissant buns either. We think croissants are the French pastry you should be serving your burgers on. They'd also be a great vehicle for a classic French sandwich like a croque madame, stuffed with ham and melty Gruyère cheese and smothered in bechamel. Another favorite sandwich stuffer Redditors like to use with Aldi's croissant buns is chicken salad; try this recipe for apple pecan chicken salad to bring a sweet and savory crunch to your sandwich.
These buns would even be delicious plain, lightly toasted to get the flaky top nice and crispy to accompany your morning coffee or afternoon espresso. You could also cut the buns in half, toast them, and slather on Nutella, pistachio cream, or clotted cream and jam for a sweet sandwich. Just as Italians make ice cream sandwiches out of brioche buns, these sturdy, buttery croissant buns would be a luxurious sugar cone upgrade for your favorite brand of vanilla ice cream.