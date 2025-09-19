The Aldi Croissant Buns Redditors Rave About

Aldi may be a discount grocer, but we've still managed to find plenty of quality breads. Aldi's packaged bread is arguably more varied than its American grocery store counterparts. Even Aldi's variety of baked goods are worth exploring. While we ranked butter croissants low on the list of store-bought croissants, the croissant buns are a seasonal specialty item that Redditors rave about.

As its name implies, Aldi croissant buns are a cross between a sandwich bun and a croissant. They have a flaky pastry top akin to croissant rolls you see stuffed with cream, but the thick underbelly has more of a fluffy bread-like crumb that you can slice in half for sandwiches. A Redditor wrote, "these are my favorite bread item that Aldi carries," a sentiment echoed by many Aldi customers on the same thread. As for texture and structure, one Redditor comments, "they aren't light and flaky like their regular croissants. They hold up like a bun ... they are still very buttery though." Even though they aren't flaky the whole way through, says another Redditor, "I was blown away with how soft and delicious they are." They give you the best of both worlds by giving you a crispy, flaky top and a soft, pillowy center that holds up under the weight of spreads, proteins, and toppings. The only complaints to be seen were that the croissant buns run out quickly and aren't a permanent part of the Aldi's baked breads lineup.