Serve Your Burgers On This French Pastry For A Unique, Luxurious Twist
The essential building blocks for a perfect burger include a properly prepared patty, housed inside an optimal bun and topped off with supreme selections of cheese, sauce, and other condiments or crunchies. A well-balanced burger takes all of these elements into consideration for cohesive flavor, consistency, and ideal structural integrity. With plenty of different styles of buns to choose from, one quick and easy way to elevate your next batch of burgs is with a bit of light and flaky flair. Try serving burgers on top of croissants to reach all-new heights of taste and texture.
Although croissants don't seem ideal for holding up to an especially hefty burger, there are plenty of ways you can get around this with a bit of creativity and ingenuity. You can use an extra-dense croissant and cut it in half to hold your freshly cooked burger or get a little more daring with your pastry prowess. If you haven't tried crushing your freshly baked croissants, you ought to start now. Boasting a buttery flavor and blend of chewy, crunchy, and fluffy mouthfeel, flattening a croissant into a more structurally sound burger bun will give it new life and make it the ultimate housing for an easy smash burger recipe.
How to assemble the very best croissant burger
Knowing how to prepare a croissant to serve as a burger bun is one thing, but figuring out the best burger to pair with this flaky, crispy pastry is quite another. While a smashburger would be more economical in terms of space, you can also consider some more unique options that test the limits of your croissant bun, be it bisected or smashed into a flat. Lean into the influence of French flavors by preparing a recipe of stuffed burgers with brie and figs. If you'd rather keep your patties un-stuffed and more basic, get creative with toppings.
As a croissant is already rich in flavor, you can cut some of the buttery sweetness with a thick slice of extra sharp cheddar cheese. For more French-inspired tastes, try a pungent bleu cheese on top of a beef patty or even a burger made from ground elk or lamb. Swap out simple mustard and ketchup for a tangy remoulade. You can also try a salmon patty with a generous spread of tartar sauce for your croissant bun. Keeping the structure of your croissant –- whether sliced open or smashed flat -– in mind will help those creative juices flow without spilling any actual juices out of your bun.