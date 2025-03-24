Serve Your Burgers On This French Pastry For A Unique, Luxurious Twist

The essential building blocks for a perfect burger include a properly prepared patty, housed inside an optimal bun and topped off with supreme selections of cheese, sauce, and other condiments or crunchies. A well-balanced burger takes all of these elements into consideration for cohesive flavor, consistency, and ideal structural integrity. With plenty of different styles of buns to choose from, one quick and easy way to elevate your next batch of burgs is with a bit of light and flaky flair. Try serving burgers on top of croissants to reach all-new heights of taste and texture.

Although croissants don't seem ideal for holding up to an especially hefty burger, there are plenty of ways you can get around this with a bit of creativity and ingenuity. You can use an extra-dense croissant and cut it in half to hold your freshly cooked burger or get a little more daring with your pastry prowess. If you haven't tried crushing your freshly baked croissants, you ought to start now. Boasting a buttery flavor and blend of chewy, crunchy, and fluffy mouthfeel, flattening a croissant into a more structurally sound burger bun will give it new life and make it the ultimate housing for an easy smash burger recipe.