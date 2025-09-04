Step Into The Great British Baking Show With This Weekly At-Home Challenge

On your marks, get set, bake! If those words mean something to you, you've come to the right place. "The Great British Bake Off," or as it's called in America, "The Great British Baking Show," is a cultural institution across the pond in the U.K. Everyone might not watch "Bake Off" there, but it's pretty steeped into the country's culture. And vice versa — there's a lot of British culture in the show.

The premise is one many Americans probably aren't used to seeing in a cooking show competition: Home bakers compete weekly to gain the praise of esteemed judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood. Someone (usually) goes home every week, and another person wins the week, metaphorically crowned the Star Baker. But what's unusual to most Americans is the tone of the show (which is probably why it's so appealing to us, too): It's cozy, non-competitive, and aesthetically pleasing. There are also a lot of lessons to be learned from it.

The program returns to the U.S. on Friday, September 5 for collection 13 on Netflix. The episodes will be dropping on the platform weekly every Friday until November 7, so this is the perfect fall comfort show. If your wish is to cuddle up on the couch and watch equally impressive and disastrous bakes while mild innuendoes are tossed around, we love that for you. But if you want to take things up a notch, try the at-home baking challenge with the show.