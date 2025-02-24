25 Cookbooks By The Great British Baking Show Contestants, Ranked

In a world of uncertainty and bad news, "The Great British Baking Show" is one of these TV series that can bring a bit of joy and happiness to our lives. Known as "The Great British Bake Off" in the U.K., it has captured the hearts of viewers since 2010. The show has taught its viewers many great lessons and inspired many to even start baking themselves.

Thankfully, many of its contestants have decided to make their own cookbooks to share their love of cooking with us. There are a lot of these books out there, but we wanted to highlight some of the best. To create our list, we took a data-driven approach and consolidated ratings from multiple sources before ranking the books based on an average of their review scores. Whether the books were written by series winners or fan-favorite bakers, all of them show off their respective authors's baking skills and personality. By the end, you should know the next great cookbook to add to your collection.