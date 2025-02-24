25 Cookbooks By The Great British Baking Show Contestants, Ranked
In a world of uncertainty and bad news, "The Great British Baking Show" is one of these TV series that can bring a bit of joy and happiness to our lives. Known as "The Great British Bake Off" in the U.K., it has captured the hearts of viewers since 2010. The show has taught its viewers many great lessons and inspired many to even start baking themselves.
Thankfully, many of its contestants have decided to make their own cookbooks to share their love of cooking with us. There are a lot of these books out there, but we wanted to highlight some of the best. To create our list, we took a data-driven approach and consolidated ratings from multiple sources before ranking the books based on an average of their review scores. Whether the books were written by series winners or fan-favorite bakers, all of them show off their respective authors's baking skills and personality. By the end, you should know the next great cookbook to add to your collection.
25. The Thrifty Baker
First off, there are no bad books on this list, as they go from good to great. This cookbook from the 2020 semi-finalist takes a budget-friendly angle to baking. The strongest point about "The Thrifty Baker" by Hermine Dossou is its clear and accessible recipes, which cater to bakers of all levels.
Some of the money-saving ideas are useful, but there aren't enough practical budget tips here to justify the title. That said, the book has been praised for its easy-to-follow recipes, as well as the fact that it lists both grams and cups. It's still a good book that you can bake many delicious treats out of.
24. Great British Bakes
"Great British Bakes" by Mary-Anne Boermans offers a fascinating dive into the rich history of British baking culture. The 2011 finalist's book is Boermans' attempt to resurrect long-forgotten recipes. It gives you a range of excellent recipes and also offers some intriguing historical context.
This historical detail may be long-winded for some, especially for those just looking for some quick and simple recipes. The fact that it's not for everyone affects its ranking, but if you love both cooking and history, you may love it. Overall, it's a brilliant book and a refreshing twist on standard cookbooks.
23. Flavour
The 2013 finalist has written a few cookbooks, but "Flavour" by Ruby Tandoh is the best of the bunch. It's a vibrant and unconventional book that mirrors the writer's vivacious personality. Rather than focusing on perfection, this book is all about creating fun flavor from the ingredients you have. It has more of an emphasis on creativity than following strict rules.
In this spirit, Tandoh's writing offers warm encouragement for those nervous bakers. Those looking for structure in their recipe books may be a little put off, and others may be wishing for a little more technical guidance. However, this book is all about more confident in the kitchen and having to explore different recipes.
22. Nadiya Bakes
The fact that "Nadiya Bakes" by 2015 winner Nadiya Hussain is so low down here just shows how strong the list is. It's a joyful book with an excellent array of both sweet and savory bakes. True to her style, it blends classic British baking with a global influence.
For those looking for clear instructions, this is a winner. It makes tricky recipes feel manageable. However, some have been left a little frustrated by the technical difficulty of some recipes and the fact that not all of them have pictures. Though, most find this to be a fun and vibrant look with a great variety of bakes.
21. One Bake, Two Ways
"One Bake, Two Ways" by Ruby Bhogal is another unique cookbook. The 2018 finalist's book aims to cater to different tastes and dietary needs. Each recipe has both a classic version and a plant-based option alongside it. The book offers dietary flexibility and helps readers understand the differences between baking with vegan and non-vegan ingredients.
Some readers may find this dual format a bit repetitive and may not have interest in both versions. Though, those only interested in traditional recipes aren't the target audience here.
20. The Cardamom Trail
2014 semifinalist Chetna Makan has released a handful of cookbooks since being on the show, but "The Cardamom Trail" is the most intriguing of them. It's a beautifully presented book that aims to blend Western baking classics with Indian-inspired flavors. Makan has an impressive ability to introduce bold and aromatic flavors in a way that a novice can follow.
The recipes are well-structured, but some readers found that they did not meet expectations or were otherwise uninspired. However, the majority of readers love the book, and it's great for those adventurous bakers that want to go beyond the standard ingredients.
19. Cheeky Treats
As you may imagine from the title, "Cheeky Treats" by Liam Charles is a fun and energetic cookbook. It's full of his creative inventions that reflect his playful personality. It includes some outlandish cake designs and quirky twists on classics. You'll find decadent cakes with vibrant decorations, which work very well together.
There are only a few more delicate cake options here, and the book is more geared toward confident bakers rather than someone taking their first steps. "Cheeky Treats" is a great choice for anyone who wants to get some great ideas on how to experiment with baking to get some fantastic results.
18. Puddings
If you love comforting desserts, "Puddings" by Johnny Shepherd may be the cookbook you've been looking for. It's more in-line with a traditional cookbook compared to the quirkier options on this list. This book is ideal for any baker who prefers hearty and nostalgic desserts, like puddings, that will make them feel like a happy kid once again.
The only possible downside here is the recipes are quite niche, and they won't appeal to those looking for a broad range of bakes. However, if you wanted to make sumptuously rich desserts, Shepherd would be a brilliant guide for you.
17. A Good Day to Bake
Whatever your mood, whatever time of day, and whatever the weather, "A Good Day to Bake" by Benjamina Ebuehi has a recipe for you. The 2016 quarter-finalist's book is a good choice for casual bakers. It's not for total novices, but the recipes are easy to follow and will work every time.
There is a nice array of recipes here, and if you pick it up, you're sure to find something that sparks your interest. That versatility is probably the book's biggest positive. She does use some unusual ingredients, but that can make the end result even more special.
16. Showstopping Cakes
The title suggests what "Showstopping Cakes" by Rahul Mandal is all about. The 2018 winner's book is all about cakes that are designed to impress. This is a more technically-advanced book for those who already know how to bake a good cake. That may be a barrier for some, but if you want to put a wow factor into your treats, this book can be your guide.
The recipe variety here is impressive and the clear instructions make the complex designs feel more achievable. The book should give you the confidence to come up with your own creations.
15. German Baking
Many fans loved how this 2019 semi-finalist brought a charming German touch to "The Great British Baking Show." "German Baking" by Jürgen Krauss allows you to join him on an exploration through German baking through a variety of interesting recipes. Though, some people have had issues with the lack of bread recipes in the book, so it's important to keep note of that before you buy.
What you will get is a mix of sweet and savory bakes that showcase Germany's hearty bakes and beyond. The step-by-step instructions make the recipes easy to follow, and you'll find an array of beautiful stores along the way.
14. Giuseppe's Italian Bakes
"Giuseppe's Italian Bakes" by Giuseppe Dell'Anno comes from the 2021 winner. Italy may be renowned for its pasta and pizza, but Dell'Anno shows us its baked goods can be equally as delicious. The book showcases many classic Italian pastries, cakes, bread, and biscuits.
Some found the recipes too technical and a little uninspiring, but it's a book that stays true to its roots. If you're already a fan of Italian food, this selection will help broaden your horizons even further.
13. Bake It Great
In a similar vein to "Showstopping Cakes," "Bake It Great" by Luis Troyano looks at how to make your bakes visually striking as well as delicious. However, this book is a little more accessible to the novice baker and will allow anyone to make eye-catching food.
The 2014 finalist combines creativity with simplicity and gives you clear instructions and helpful tips along the way. It's not just about cakes either; Troyano also walks you through how to make cookies and breads stand out. As the title insinuates, this book can help to elevate your bakes from good to great.
12. My First Baking Book
The title of "My First Baking Book" by David Atherton suggests that it's an easy and accessible cookbook — and that's exactly what you get. If you love "The Great British Baking Show" but don't know where to start, the 2019 winner delivers a perfect cookbook for you.
Whether you want to make cake, cookies, bread, or much more, this book will inspire you to start your journey. The clear and easy instructions, along with brilliant illustrations, help to make baking fun. Experienced bakers will see it as a basic book, but it's a great starting point for any "budding baker."
11. The Wicked Baker
"The Wicked Baker" by Helena Garcia is probably the most niche book on this list. Each recipe has a Halloween twist and a touch of wicked creativity. It features cakes that resemble melted candles, bat-shaped cookies, and spiderweb buns. For those who love Halloween-inspired decorations or are of a gothic inclination, this is a playful and fun book that will bring out your inner witch or wizard.
Some recipes are rich and elaborate and require special ingredients, but you'd expect that with such a creative book. The book certainly won't appeal to everyone, but some folks will fall in love with it.
10. B.I.Y: Bake it Yourself
This comes from a man who went from building to baking. In "B.I.Y.: Bake it Yourself," 2014 finalist Richard Burr, clearly incorporates his background as a central theme of the book. It gives step-by-step instructions and ways to simplify each recipe. The book is easy to follow and will practically encourage you to improve your baking skills.
It's a great learning tool for readers, and the DIY-angle works very well. This could have easily been too much of a gimmick, but instead, we got an excellent cookbook. Richard guides you through over 80 recipes that cover a brilliant range of bakes.
9. Et Voila!
"Et Voila!" by Manon Lagrève has the tagline of "a simple French baking love story" — which nicely sums it up. This cookbook is full of simple recipes that will make you fall in love with delicious French recipes. It's an elegant and creative book. The recipes are clear and well-written, and allow you to understand what the author intended.
Many of the recipes will be a challenge for beginner bakers, and the use of specialty ingredients pushes this book out of entry-level territory. However, for bakers looking to elevate their baking by trying a French style, it's well worth it.
8. Baking Imperfect
Every baker makes mistakes — though it can knock your confidence. Instead of being embarrassed by these mistakes, "Baking Imperfect" by Lottie Bedlow looks to embrace them. The tone of the book is fun and refreshing, as it urges the reader not to worry about perfection.
Besides a fun, whimiscal tone, this book also features excellent recipes with straightforward instructions. If you find yourself getting frustrated with baking, the joyfulness of this book could be what you need. This isn't the right book for expert bakers, but it will allow beginners to become more competent and confident.
7. Brilliant Bread
Most of the books that we've looked at here have a section about bread, but "Brilliant Bread" by James Morton is devoted to it. It will help bakers of all levels improve their skills and make bread in a wide range of styles. Even complex bakes are made simple, as Morton guides you through the science and techniques behind them.
Plus, this book will help you learn how different ingredients and methods affect the final product. As with baking bread, a little patience and precision may be required, which can be a little daunting. However, if you're looking to elevate your bread-baking skills, you'll love this book.
6. The Joy of Baking
Here we have a book that is about a lot more than just following recipes. "The Joy of Baking" by Steph Blackwell embraces the therapeutic power of baking and how you can use it to improve your mental health. She interweaves this concept into personal stories, as well as through her warm writing style.
The recipes themselves are excellent and designed to bring both comfort and happiness into your kitchen. There are only 20 recipes here, but there is a good variety. If you want your kitchen to be your happy place, rest assured that this book can turn it into just that.
5. Simply Vegan Baking
Vegan baking can be difficult, and it can sometimes feel as though those delicious treats are out of reach. "Simply Vegan Baking" by Freya Cox helps to simplify the process without compromising on flavor. Some users have bemoaned its focus on cakes, but overall most are glowing with their praise for the recipes.
The instructions are clear and work well for both novice vegan bakers and experienced bakers looking to add vegan baking to their repertoire. Some bakes can be challenging and time-consuming, but they are well worth the effort. When you add Cox's youthful exuberance, it makes for a brilliant read.
4. Sizzle and Drizzle
The brilliantly rhyming "Sizzle and Drizzle" by Nancy Birtwhistle is another great cookbook. The 2014 winner's fascinating book blends a nice variety of recipes with useful tips for life in the kitchen. There is a lot of information here, but it's presented in a clear, approachable, and warm way. There are even QR links to videos and charts to help convert the recipes to different sizes.
It's one of the most informative books out there, and it covers savory dishes, cakes, desserts, and much more. It even includes a section covering "free-from" recipes, which are great for those with specific dietary requirements. It isn't rated as high as the top selections, but there is no doubt this is a great book.
3. Aran
If you want a book that combines stunning photos, great stories, and beautiful aesthetics with some wonderful recipes, "Aran" by Flora Shedden is the one for you. Its main focus is on wholesome and artisanal bakes inspired by the author's Scottish roots.
Named after her own artisanal bakery, some of the recipes do require a high technical skillset, but they are well-worth the results. Some readers wish for a little more detail from the recipes, which stops it from ranking any higher. However, from breakfasts to rich desserts, Shedden gives you the tools to create a range of stunning recipes. Along the way, you'll be captivated by her stories and the narrative.
2. Crave
It feels like some cookbooks just rehash classic recipes with little to no imagination. "Crave" by Martha Collison is the complete opposite. This is an imaginative and original book that is all about satisfying those cravings for indulgent treats. These recipes are broken down into the time required for them. This is great for when you just want to whip something up in minutes, or if you want to take your time making something special.
Her unique recipes are approachable yet deliciously tempting and packed with exciting flavors. Some recipes can be a challenge, but Collison's writing gives you the confidence to try them out. While it's not as highly-rated as our top pick, it still is an excellent addition to your bookshelf.
1. Peter Bakes
Ultimately, a great cookbook should give you enough information and doesn't leave you second-guessing anything. "Peter Bakes" by Peter Sawkins achieves that aim. The recipes here find that perfect balance of easy-to-follow and simple-yet-innovative. It allows anyone to feel like an expert baker in no time at all.
This wide collection of recipes, filled with beautiful photography, combines both creativity and clarity and lets Sawkins' warm character shines through the pages. The 2020 winner also wins the crown of the best cookbook by any "The Great British Baking Show" contestant.
Methodology
We focused on customer ratings across several sites, including Goodreads and Amazon, to rank these books. We also highlighted the shortcomings and high-points of each selection based on what was shared by reviewers. The result is an unbiased list you can trust to choose your next cookbook.