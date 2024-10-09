10 Artist-Approved Spooky Decorations For Your Next Fall Cake

There are some major shifts that happen during the fall months. It's not the pumpkin spice lattes being added to the menu in lieu of summery lemonades, kids going back to school, or the temperatures starting to drop, either. Rather, you'll notice a major seasonal shift in the selection at your local bakery, too. The summery lemon cakes fade into memory as the fall cupcakes, cookies, and cakes take the shelves in mass. If you're hosting a fall, or more specifically, a Halloween gathering, you may be really tempted to pick up a pack of those ho-hum, orange-frosted cupcakes and be well on your way. But you are more than capable of making Halloween decorations for your cakes (and really, all desserts) in your home kitchen — with a little help from the professionals, of course.

We sat down with Nikk Alcaraz, content creator and artist behind Practical Peculiarities and author of "Peculiar Baking: A Practical Guide to Strange Confections," to get some tips on how to create positively ghoulish cake decorations. While many of these tips are geared towards cakes and cupcakes, you can apply them to a range of other spooky desserts that are bound to impress every Halloween lover.