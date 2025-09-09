The High-Protein Snack Costco Shoppers Love (And It's Customizable)
Costco isn't just known for its virally acclaimed food court items and famous Kirkland brand products, but also for low prices on bulk quantities. While one grocery shop can easily stock your pantry for the following month, the question is what products are worth buying in mass quantities? We've certainly done our homework on underrated snacks at Costco that you should be putting into your shopping cart. And Oikos Triple Zero yogurt is one such snack that both we and other shoppers love.
With a whopping 15 grams of protein per cup and zero added sugar, fat, or artificial sweeteners, Oikos Triple Zero is one of our favorite brands of high-protein yogurts. Shoppers on Reddit recommend Oikos to Costco customers looking for healthy snacks and deem it an affordable Costco snack. Yogurt cups are sold in packs of 18, divided into three different flavors, at markedly lower prices than competitor grocers. One Costco customer on Reddit says, "An absolute steal. These yogurts are phenomenal." Oikos sells Greek yogurt products, and Greek yogurt, unlike regular yogurt, is strained multiple times throughout the manufacturing process. This results in a thicker consistency and a higher protein content to fill you up and, in the case of Oikos, satisfy your sweet tooth. Instead of sugar or artificial sweeteners, Oikos uses stevia, an all-natural sugar substitute.
How to customize Oikos Triple Zero yogurt cups
While Oikos Triple Zero yogurts are easy to devour on their own, customers have also recommended ways to customize the yogurt snack. One way various Costco customers bring more flavor to their yogurt is by adding a handful of frozen fruit. Frozen fruit is a tasty resource that allows you to enjoy seasonal fruit year-round at affordable prices. Plus, most frozen fruit doesn't have any added sugars, making it a great topping for your high-protein snack. You can take things a step further by throwing frozen fruit and an Oikos cup into a blender with a dash of milk for a delicious smoothie. Another way to incorporate these sweet and healthy yogurt cups into other recipes is by using them in no-bake cream pies. A vanilla Oikos would be delicious blended with peanut butter in a healthier version of peanut butter pie.
The fruity and aromatic flavors of Oikos would all work well with a crunchy nut topping, such as the Kirkland brand almonds; these are deemed a "holy grail" Costco item, according to Reddit. If you're more of a cashew fan, the Kirkland Signature organic unsalted unroasted cashews were on our list of the most affordable healthy snacks you should buy at Costco, along with Oikos yogurt. Granola is a classic choice for a yogurt topper as well, and we've listed our favorite granola brands here.