The High-Protein Snack Costco Shoppers Love (And It's Customizable)

Costco isn't just known for its virally acclaimed food court items and famous Kirkland brand products, but also for low prices on bulk quantities. While one grocery shop can easily stock your pantry for the following month, the question is what products are worth buying in mass quantities? We've certainly done our homework on underrated snacks at Costco that you should be putting into your shopping cart. And Oikos Triple Zero yogurt is one such snack that both we and other shoppers love.

With a whopping 15 grams of protein per cup and zero added sugar, fat, or artificial sweeteners, Oikos Triple Zero is one of our favorite brands of high-protein yogurts. Shoppers on Reddit recommend Oikos to Costco customers looking for healthy snacks and deem it an affordable Costco snack. Yogurt cups are sold in packs of 18, divided into three different flavors, at markedly lower prices than competitor grocers. One Costco customer on Reddit says, "An absolute steal. These yogurts are phenomenal." Oikos sells Greek yogurt products, and Greek yogurt, unlike regular yogurt, is strained multiple times throughout the manufacturing process. This results in a thicker consistency and a higher protein content to fill you up and, in the case of Oikos, satisfy your sweet tooth. Instead of sugar or artificial sweeteners, Oikos uses stevia, an all-natural sugar substitute.