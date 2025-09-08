Christina Haack's Clever Alternative To A Traditional Island Is Perfect For Small Kitchens

While a fixed kitchen island is a great solution for a lack of countertop and cabinet space, it may not be the right choice for every kitchen. An island can cause major space constraints in smaller kitchens that don't have a lot of usable floor space. If you want to avoid constantly bumping into sharp countertop corners as you prepare meals, Christina Haack of HGTV's "Christina on the Coast" has a clever alternative to a traditional kitchen island — and it's the perfect solution for small kitchens.

A kitchen peninsula is the best way to extend kitchen countertop space and make your small kitchen more functional. While a kitchen island is fixed in place, typically in the center of the kitchen, a peninsula is installed on one end of the kitchen cabinets. It is attached to the wall or existing counters and cabinets, and anchored to the floor for stability. Haack explains that peninsulas are ideal for a narrow kitchen that doesn't have a lot of open floor space in the center to support the installation of a fixed kitchen island.

Like islands, kitchen peninsulas can be used for dining, preparing meals, and more. However, unlike islands, they are affixed to existing kitchen structures to create a seamless appearance and naturally extend the countertop space around your kitchen. They are the perfect solution for making a small kitchen feel luxurious and spacious.