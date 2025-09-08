Christina Haack's Clever Alternative To A Traditional Island Is Perfect For Small Kitchens
While a fixed kitchen island is a great solution for a lack of countertop and cabinet space, it may not be the right choice for every kitchen. An island can cause major space constraints in smaller kitchens that don't have a lot of usable floor space. If you want to avoid constantly bumping into sharp countertop corners as you prepare meals, Christina Haack of HGTV's "Christina on the Coast" has a clever alternative to a traditional kitchen island — and it's the perfect solution for small kitchens.
A kitchen peninsula is the best way to extend kitchen countertop space and make your small kitchen more functional. While a kitchen island is fixed in place, typically in the center of the kitchen, a peninsula is installed on one end of the kitchen cabinets. It is attached to the wall or existing counters and cabinets, and anchored to the floor for stability. Haack explains that peninsulas are ideal for a narrow kitchen that doesn't have a lot of open floor space in the center to support the installation of a fixed kitchen island.
Like islands, kitchen peninsulas can be used for dining, preparing meals, and more. However, unlike islands, they are affixed to existing kitchen structures to create a seamless appearance and naturally extend the countertop space around your kitchen. They are the perfect solution for making a small kitchen feel luxurious and spacious.
How to choose between a kitchen island and kitchen peninsula
While some kitchens might be so small or narrow that a kitchen peninsula is the only option, you might have a kitchen that could support either choice. So how do you decide between installing a kitchen island or peninsula? First, you should consider how you use your kitchen. If you and your family regularly cook or bake together, or if the kitchen is a hub for conversation, school work, and entertaining, you may benefit from a larger, fixed kitchen island with a kitchen sink, countertop space, cabinet storage, and barstools.
If you want a more modular solution that is seamlessly integrated into your existing countertops and cabinets, a peninsula is perfect for your kitchen. A peninsula can be made using the same countertop material and cabinet style as you have in your kitchen. This creates a cohesive structure that blends in perfectly with your existing design and looks like it came with the house.
You can also give your kitchen peninsula major style points with waterfall countertops. Waterfall countertops are designed so that the countertop material extends down the side of the kitchen peninsula. This creates a clean, uninterrupted aesthetic that is modern, luxurious, and glam. Using this design can also reduce upkeep and maintenance, as spills will be easier to clean up. Plus, it eliminates harsh lines and sharp edges that could detract from the overall ambience and vibe of your kitchen.